Hen: A Chick in the Shadow of Industrial Farming—Review

Hen, a chicken-themed thriller directed by Pálfi, explores the struggles of a single hen left behind by industrial farming and her journey through a hostile rural landscape.

Be warned. Hen opens with pornographic detail: an anatomical close-up of a chicken laying an egg. His chicken-themed thriller is a surprising, quietly disconcerting fable told almost entirely from the perspective of a single hen.

The chick that hatches during the opening shot is distinguished from the flock by her dark plumage: she’s an easily spotted protagonist in a sea of white feathers. Rejected by the machinations of industrial farming, she escapes slaughter and drifts through a hostile rural landscape with the hobo beats of such TV classics as The Fugitive or The Incredible Hulk. All the while she is driven by little more than pecking instinct and flight-or-(barely)-flight instinct.

The oblivious titular heroine is comparatively swashbuckling beside these compromised, weary signifiers trapped within corrupt systems they neither control nor resist. She becomes an unlikely emblem of ordinary, shifting existence under late-capitalist criminality. Pálfi never labours the allegory too hard. Instead, the increasingly fretful story accumulates through the ordinary trials and tribulations of chicken life.

Mundane routines acquire a creeping dread, with barns, kitchens and farmyards becoming landscapes of unspoken terror as the heroine clucks her way through a compelling story. Barns, kitchens and farmyards becoming landscapes of unspoken terror as the heroine clucks her way through a compelling story.





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Hen (Film) Chicken-Themed Thriller Pálfi (Director) Industrial Farming Hostile Rural Landscape Late-Capitalist Criminality

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