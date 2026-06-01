Henley Wins Charles Schwab Challenge in Thrilling Playoff

Russell Henley birdied four consecutive holes, including the last three in regulation, to force a playoff with Eric Cole at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Henley then won with a 5-foot putt on the first playoff hole, securing his sixth PGA Tour victory.

Russell Henley secured his sixth PGA Tour victory and first since 2022, defeating Eric Cole in a playoff at the Charles Schwab Challenge . Henley birdied the 16th, 17th, and 18th holes to force a playoff, then sank a tense 5-foot putt on the first playoff hole to win.

'I felt like I was hitting good putts most of the day and they just went in at the end,' Henley said. 'Then to come back to the playoff and do that, I'm still kind of shaking. ' Henley fired a 67, while Cole shot 70, both finishing at 12-under 268.

Cole had led by one stroke at the start of the day but a double bogey at the ninth and missed opportunities down the stretch cost him his first PGA Tour win.

'It's very disappointing,' Cole said. Defending champion Ben Griffin and three others shared third place at 269. Henley had opened with an eagle-birdie but made bogeys on the next three holes before his late rally.

'I was feeling a little jittery on the front,' Henley said. 'I just kind of calmed down a little bit and started to hit some good shots.





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Russell Henley PGA Tour Charles Schwab Challenge Eric Cole Playoff

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