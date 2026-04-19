Henri Rousseau's Ambition and Enduring Impact Illuminated in Paris Exhibition

A comprehensive exhibition at the Orangerie in Paris, Henri Rousseau: The Ambition of Painting, celebrates the unique vision and profound artistic achievements of the self-taught painter. Featuring over 50 works, the exhibition highlights Rousseau's transition from clerk to acclaimed artist, showcasing powerful pieces like War and Foreign Representatives Salute the Republic in a Sign of Peace, and exploring his unconventional approach to realism and his impact on subsequent generations of artists.

A captivating new exhibition at the Orangerie in Paris, titled Henri Rousseau : The Ambition of Painting, shines a spotlight on the enduring legacy and artistic prowess of the self-taught master. The exhibition, which features over 50 of Rousseau's works, makes abundantly clear his profound ambition and the remarkable achievements he attained throughout his career.

Rousseau, affectionately known as le douanier (the customs officer) by younger artists and writers who embraced him as a bohemian elder, was in fact a subaltern clerk. He famously abandoned his administrative job at the age of 49 in 1893 to fully dedicate himself to painting, a passion he had discovered eight years prior. His early entries at the Salon des Indépendants, an exhibition open to all artists without jury selection, were initially met with derision. However, over two decades, his contributions evolved to become a central attraction of the annual event, culminating in 1910, the year of his death, when he exhibited The Dream. This iconic piece, depicting a reclining nude in a lush jungle setting reminiscent of Manet's Olympia, drew widespread acclaim. The poet and art critic Guillaume Apollinaire noted the shift in public perception, stating that admiration had replaced mockery, with unanimous praise for the artist. Among the exhibition's most striking works is Rousseau's 1894 painting, War, which generated considerable sensation at the Salon des Indépendants. While Rousseau had a brief stint in the French infantry, he never experienced combat. His pacifist convictions were profoundly shaped by witnessing the grim aftermath of the Franco-Prussian War of 1870, where he saw bodies displayed on the streets of Paris. The painting itself is a visceral and terrifying depiction of human conflict. It features a frenzied horsewoman, brandishing a sword and torch, atop a galloping black steed across a landscape strewn with rubble and cadavers. Crows feast on severed limbs, and the very clouds seem tinged with the color of blood. Rousseau's accompanying description powerfully conveys the devastating impact of war: War passes through, terrifying, leaving everywhere despair, tears and ruin. Today, with ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, Ukraine, and other regions, Rousseau’s War remains a chillingly relevant pictorial statement on the horror of humanity's self-inflicted violence, a testament arguably rivaled only by Picasso's Guernica in its emotional impact. Another significant allegorical work presented is Foreign Representatives Salute the Republic in a Sign of Peace. In this painting, Marianne, the national symbol of France, extends an olive branch over the then-President Armand Fallières and dignitaries from across Europe, Asia, and Africa. Critics at the time interpreted this as an allusion to the second Hague peace conference. Although Rousseau hoped to sell this piece to the state, it was instead acquired by the art dealer Ambroise Vollard, who subsequently sold it to none other than Pablo Picasso. Both of these pivotal works, alongside more than 50 other canvases, are on view at the Orangerie until July. Rousseau's artistic output, though prolific, has seen a significant portion lost over time. He created approximately 250 canvases over a quarter-century, with around 100 now missing. The Barnes Foundation in Philadelphia, which hosted this exhibition prior to its Paris showing, holds the distinction of possessing the largest single collection of Rousseau's paintings, numbering 18. The Orangerie ranks second, displaying 11 works. Many of these pieces passed through the hands of Paul Guillaume, an influential art dealer whose personal collection forms the core of the Orangerie's holdings. Guillaume was a key figure in supplying paintings to Dr. Alfred Barnes, an American chemist and businessman. Barnes, in his will, stipulated that his collection should not travel abroad. However, this restriction was successfully challenged in court in 2023, paving the way for the Barnes Foundation to lend significant works to this current exhibition. Rousseau himself was unfazed by labels such as naive or primitive, viewing them as indicative of sincerity and honesty, sentiments also associated with his contemporary, Paul Cézanne. Despite self-identifying as a realist painter, Rousseau demonstrated a remarkable disregard for strict accuracy in proportion, perspective, or visual detail. This unconventional approach is evident in his charming 1890 self-portrait, Myself, Portrait-Landscape, where he depicts himself as a colossal figure dwarfing the tiny pedestrians on a quay along the Seine. In Snake Charmer, painted in 1907, a fantastical bird appears as a peculiar hybrid of a duck and a heron. Even iconic landmarks are integrated with a unique perspective; in the same self-portrait, the Eiffel Tower, then a controversial new structure, is subtly visible, partially obscured by boat rigging, and a hot-air balloon drifts in the clouds. As curator Juliette Degennes notes, the Eiffel Tower was still a relatively new and much-criticized monument at the time of its depiction





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