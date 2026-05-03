Hero Garda Rescues Five-Year-Old Girl From Royal Canal

Sergeant Daniel Eccles of Pearse Street Station bravely dove into the Royal Canal in Dublin to save a young girl who fell in while cycling with her family. The quick-thinking Garda rescued the child after she disappeared underwater, earning widespread praise for his heroic actions.

A remarkable act of bravery by a Dublin -based Garda Sergeant has captured the hearts of the nation, following a swift and selfless rescue of a five-year-old girl from the Royal Canal .

Sergeant Daniel Eccles, stationed at Pearse Street, was en route to work on Tuesday evening when he witnessed a terrifying scene unfold at Charleville Mall. Young Livie, while enjoying a family bike ride with her parents and brother, tragically lost control of her bicycle and plunged into the canal waters. Without a moment's hesitation, Sergeant Eccles abandoned his own bicycle and immediately entered the canal, initiating a rescue that would undoubtedly save Livie’s life.

The situation was particularly urgent as Livie had already disappeared beneath the surface when Sergeant Eccles made his courageous leap. Demonstrating exceptional skill and determination, he located Livie underwater and managed to secure a firm hold, bringing her back to the surface. He then skillfully guided the frightened child towards the canal bank, where her father was able to safely pull her from the water.

The incident, as reported by Cork Beo, unfolded with alarming speed, highlighting the critical importance of Sergeant Eccles’s immediate response. Gardaí quickly confirmed that all individuals involved – Livie, her family, and Sergeant Eccles himself – were unharmed following the ordeal. The family, understandably overwhelmed with gratitude, returned to the canal later in the week to personally thank the Garda who had saved their daughter’s life.

Heartwarming photographs were taken during the reunion, capturing Livie’s radiant smile as she posed with the heroic Sergeant. These images were subsequently shared by Gardaí on their social media platforms, quickly garnering widespread praise and admiration for Sergeant Eccles’s quick thinking and selfless actions. The official Garda statement detailed the events, confirming the time of the incident – approximately 6:30 pm on April 28th, 2026 – and reiterating their commitment to public safety.

The statement emphasized that Sergeant Eccles ‘dumped his bike and jumped into the Royal Canal to save Livie, who was under the water,’ and that ‘Everyone is well after the incident. ’ The outpouring of support on social media was immense, with countless individuals expressing their gratitude and admiration for Sergeant Eccles’s bravery. Livie’s grandmother, Debbie, publicly thanked the Garda, describing him as a ‘hero’ and acknowledging that the outcome could have been tragically different without his intervention.

Her heartfelt message resonated with many, encapsulating the profound relief and gratitude felt by the family and the wider community. Other commenters echoed this sentiment, praising Sergeant Eccles for ‘going above and beyond’ and expressing their joy that Livie was safe and sound. This incident serves as a powerful reminder of the dedication and courage exhibited by members of An Garda Síochána in their commitment to protecting the public.

It is a testament to the values of selflessness and bravery that are at the core of their service. The story has not only highlighted the quick response of one Garda but also reinforced the importance of community spirit and the unwavering support for those who dedicate their lives to keeping others safe.

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