Jamie O'Toole and Paul McVeigh launch their third Dublin venue, Hey Annie, featuring a phone-free policy and custom open-fire grill on Suffolk Street.

Jamie O'Toole and Paul McVeigh have officially opened bookings for Hey Annie, their third restaurant venture in the capital. Situated at 25 Suffolk Street in Dublin 2, the new establishment marks a significant addition to the dining landscape of the city center. The venue joins their previous successful outlets, Featherblade and Mister S, both of which have also been established in Dublin.

Design and Renovation Timeline

The space underwent a transformation that lasted ten months, beginning in February. The owners initially anticipated a three-month renovation period for the building, which had most recently served as a tourist office. The resulting interior offers an uncluttered aesthetic described by the owners as both simple and elegant. Key design features include orange velvet banquettes, hanging fabric lamps, and real candles housed in salvaged vintage candlesticks. The atmosphere is further defined by white tablecloths, a marble-topped bar, exposed brick walls, and high ceilings with painted industrial pipes. Original wooden floorboards add historical character to the modern setting.

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Nostalgic Ethos and Phone-Free Policy

The name Hey Annie honors O'Toole's late mother, reflecting a belief that she loved a great night out and was difficult to get away from the table. This ethos aims to create an environment where diners can immerse themselves in classic experiences away from the busyness of daily life. McVeigh describes the concept as nostalgic and slightly detached from modern distractions. A central component of this detachment is a policy encouraging customers to leave their mobile phones at the door in lockboxes. While not mandatory, the owners hope patrons will choose to focus entirely on the dining experience, a stance they claim is unique among Dublin restaurants.

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Culinary Approach and Menu Highlights

Ramon Fernandez McGinn serves as the head chef at the new venue. He previously spent two years working at the Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin and Carton House in Maynooth, Co Kildare. Fernandez McGinn operates a kitchen team of ten staff members equipped with a custom open-fire grill and a charcoal oven. The culinary philosophy emphasizes that food does not need to be complex to be delicious. Notable menu items include a savory jalapeño cannoli priced at €7, featuring a crunchy outer layer, jalapeño-flavored cream cheese, and charred jalapeño jam. Another highlight is the lobster rice, which serves two people and costs €70. This dish utilizes Irish lobster and rice from Valencia, cooked in a liter of rich lobster-shell infused stock that is reduced down.

Other Dining Options and Operations

Additional offerings at Hey Annie include a snack of house-cured wagyu with crisps and guindilla for €13. Starters feature cumin and chili lamb served with a scallion pancake for €17. Main courses consist of turbot with sauce gribiche for €29 and a celeriac and Gruyère pie for €22. The restaurant has a capacity of seventy seats, with high stools available at the bar for drinks before or after dinner. Twenty staff members will work in front-of-house roles. The venue will be open from Tuesday to Sunday, with plans to feature a pianist playing old-school music from the 1960s and 1970s on select nights.