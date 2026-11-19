Review of the film dramatizing the May 29, 1985 Heysel Stadium disaster in Brussels that killed 39 fans. Analysis of director Teodora Ana Mihai's approach and archival footage.

The cinematic retelling of the Heysel Stadium disaster captures the tragic events of May 29th, 1985, when the European Cup final between Liverpool and Juventus turned into a catastrophe in Brussels. The film directed by Teodora Ana Mihai utilizes archive footage from multiple television cameras to depict the fighting in block Z that resulted in thirty-nine deaths.

Historical Context and Immediate Tragedy

Forty-nine years ago, the stadium in Brussels hosted the scheduled final match that would forever change soccer history. Thirteen thousand spectators were present as fighting erupted before kick-off, killing thirty-nine fans who were mostly supporters of Juventus. This event marked a dark turning point that accelerated the five-year exclusion of English clubs from European competition and ushered in an era of stadium modernization and tighter security measures.

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Film Production and Creative Team

The dramatisation is directed by the Romanian-Belgian filmmaker Teodora Ana Mihai, who integrates archival footage captured by at least seven on-site television cameras. The script is written by Isabelle Darras and Lode Desmet, who focus the narrative on institutional failings and the crumbling infrastructure of the Brussels stadium. Editor Bert Jacobs seamlessly moves between contemporaneous footage and new cuts to maintain the pace of the story.

Fictional Characters and Narrative Focus

The script largely focuses on two fictional characters to drive the narrative forward within the historical framework. An Italian radio reporter named Luca, played by Matteo Simoni, searches for his missing younger brother who held a ticket in block Z. Marie, portrayed by Violet Braeckman, serves as the daughter and PR assistant to Brussels's inebriated mayor Josse De Pauw, whose character is depicted with significant flaws.

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Comparison to Literary Accounts

The film revisits and analyzes the tragedy across many accounts, including the books From Where I Was Standing by Chris Rowland and Heysel Stadium Brussels by Paul McCallam. During a prematch press conference scene, a question about the Bradford City stadium disaster earlier that month is dismissed. Another question regarding the Brussels stadium's crumbling infrastructure is similarly brushed off by officials in the film.

Cinematic Execution and Critical Reception

Release Information and Further Analysis

The film is available in cinemas from Friday, November 20th, allowing audiences to witness this historical event through a modern lens. The production aims to shed light on the institutional failings that contributed to the disaster at Heysel Stadium. Critics note that while the direction is effective, the narrative choices limit the overall impact of the documentary-style drama.