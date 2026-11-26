Hibernia Line has ended its Cork to Boulogne-sur-Mer ferry route from Friday, with full refunds due by December 4th and trade suppliers paid in full.

Hibernia Line has announced the cessation of its ferry services between the Port of Cork and Boulogne-sur-Mer in northern France, with the closure taking effect from Friday. The company said customers and suppliers will be paid in full. The six times-weekly route was launched only in May with the backing of Larry Goodman's Goodman Group, and the operator's announcement has ended the service after a short period of operation.

The route had been expected to carry 250,000 passengers during its first year of operation. That target now will not be reached on this service, and the company has not indicated any plan to restart the crossing.

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How the Hibernia Line Ferry Route Operated

Hibernia Line ran two ships on the Cork to Boulogne-sur-Mer crossing, the St Patrick, formerly known as the Superfast IX, and the Akka. Both vessels were chartered rather than owned by the company, with the St Patrick supplied by Baltic Sea operator TT-Line and the Akka supplied by Tallink.

The vessels were flagged out of Cyprus and Germany. A company spokesperson said Hibernia Line was unable to say how many jobs would be lost due to the closure of the route. The majority of the 200 crew were likely brought in and employed by overseas independent contractors as part of a service arrangement, rather than directly by Hibernia Line.

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No figure was available for the number of administration or other staff in Cork who will be affected by the closure. The company has not separated the impact on shore-based roles from the impact on the seagoing workforce.

Refund Terms and Payments to Customers

Hibernia Line said passengers will receive full refunds of all money paid to the company, including booking fees and extras. In a statement issued on Thursday, the company said customers will not need to apply for their refunds, which should be paid by December 4th.

The company warned that the money may take another five to 10 days to show up in customer accounts after the payment is made. Hibernia Line also said that any payments made to third parties to cover accommodation, car hire or other services will not be repaid by the company itself.

Trade suppliers will all be paid in full, according to the statement. Hibernia Line did not provide detail on its financial position, leaving the scale of the losses behind the closure unclear.

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Investors, Leadership and the Rosslare Comparison

Hibernia Line chief executive Aidan Coffey had spent three years planning the venture, which was hoped would mirror the success of the DFDS service between Rosslare and Dunkirk. Coffey played a hand in launching the DFDS Rosslare to Dunkirk route in 2020.

The Rosslare route has benefited from the diversion of freight traffic bound for continental Europe away from the UK land bridge. That operation recently added a third ship, a development that contrasts with the withdrawal of the Hibernia Line service only months after its launch.

In its statement, Hibernia Line thanked its staff, customers and all who supported the business since its inception. The company specifically acknowledged the significant and unwavering support of its investors, which has backed the operation through its brief run.