Hibernia Real Estate Group has received offers around €125 million for its Dundrum apartment portfolio, with major investors including Kennedy Wilson and Tishman Speyer competing for the asset.

Hibernia Real Estate Group, previously known as Hibernia Reit, has officially secured offers totaling approximately €125 million from several prospective buyers for the Dundrum Collection. This significant real estate portfolio consists of 293 rental apartments located in the south County Dublin suburb of Dundrum. The announcement marks a critical stage in the divestment process for the property owner, drawing interest from prominent international and domestic investment firms.

Bidding Participants Include Kennedy Wilson

US-based real estate investment firm Kennedy Wilson is understood to have submitted a competitive bid for the Dundrum Collection alongside Norges Bank Investment Management. This partnership reflects a recent strategic alignment between the two entities, who had just joined forces regarding a proposed €220 million acquisition from German investor DWS. That separate transaction involves the purchase of 368 apartments located at Cheevers Court and Haliday House in Dún Laoghaire, signaling a continued aggressive expansion strategy by the Kennedy Wilson and Norges Bank alliance in the Irish property market.

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Alongside the joint bid from Kennedy Wilson and Norges Bank, three other major entities are currently in the running to secure ownership of the Dundrum Collection. These competing parties include Tishman Speyer, Fortress, and Carysfort Capital. The presence of such high-profile institutional investors underscores the attractiveness of the asset, which is being managed and offered for sale by commercial real estate agency CBRE. CBRE is handling the transaction as a single lot or separate lots, with the asking price understood to be in the region of €130 million.

Portfolio Value And Pricing Mechanics

The financial metrics associated with the Dundrum Collection reveal a significant discount relative to its potential intrinsic value. The proposed sale price equates to an average of €444,000 per apartment. This figure is notably below both the break-up value of the portfolio and its replacement cost, suggesting that buyers are acquiring a premium asset at a reduced entry point. The portfolio comprises 213 apartments in Block 3 at Wyckham Point and 80 apartments in Dundrum View, with the entire site featuring 386 car parking spaces.

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A key factor influencing the valuation and attractiveness of the Dundrum Collection is its structural and legal completeness. Both blocks are described as unbroken and under the full ownership of Hibernia Real Estate Group. Crucially, there are no Part V units within the development, meaning the portfolio is free from social housing obligations that can often complicate rental investments. This clean title and complete unit mix allow for immediate operational control by the winning bidder without the need for further acquisitions or complex negotiations regarding fragmented ownership.

Historical Acquisition And Development Costs

The history of how Hibernia Real Estate Group acquired the Dundrum Collection provides context for its current strategic sale. Hibernia's predecessor, Hibernia Reit, originally acquired the 213 apartments it owns at Wyckham Point in 2014. This acquisition occurred in a partly completed state as part of a wider off-market purchase of a €67 million loan portfolio from Ulster Bank. Following this initial purchase, Hibernia Reit invested a further €20 million to complete the unfinished apartments at the scheme, adding substantial value to the initial capital outlay.

In the case of the Dundrum View component, Hibernia Reit paid €28.05 million in 2015 to secure ownership of the 80 apartments located there. These units comprise a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom arrangements spread across two buildings. The combination of the Wyckham Point and Dundrum View assets creates a cohesive portfolio of 293 rental units. With offers now reaching €125 million, the sale represents a significant liquidity event for Hibernia Real Estate Group, potentially allowing for reinvestment into other areas of the property sector or debt reduction.