High Court Actions Launched Following Creeslough Explosion Tragedy

Áine Flanagan initiates High Court proceedings regarding the Creeslough explosion deaths, seeking damages for nervous shock and family losses in a landmark legal case.

Áine Flanagan has formally launched three High Court actions concerning the deaths of her partner, Robert Garwe, and their five-year-old daughter, Shauna, during the explosion in Creeslough, County Donegal. These legal proceedings represent the first cases heard by the High Court regarding the specific impact of the tragedy on the families left behind. The explosion occurred in the village on October 7th, 2022, resulting in the deaths of ten individuals. Flanagan is suing for nervous shock and bringing claims on behalf of both the Flanagan and Garwe families regarding the fatalities.

Legal Proceedings And Damages Assessment

During this week's court session, Damien Keaney, the counsel representing Flanagan and instructed by Ferrys Solicitors, requested that the court establish a specific date for the assessment of damages against three named parties. Flanagan initially filed lawsuits against nine different entities in connection with the disaster. Previously, she secured judgments in default of appearance against three of these defendants. These defendants include Vivo Shell Ltd, which has offices in Creeslough and supplies petrol and gas products, as well as Daniel and Annette Lafferty of Main Street, Creeslough, who owned the premises where the explosion took place. Judge Paul Coffey has scheduled a date in early December for the damages hearing concerning these three specific defendants. It is understood that when the matter returns to the High Court next month, an application may be made by these defendants to have the existing judgments against them set aside.

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Broader Litigation Landscape

Flanagan's legal action is part of a much wider wave of litigation stemming from the Creeslough tragedy. Families and relatives of those killed and injured in the disaster have already filed multiple lawsuits. Over 20 additional legal actions are scheduled to come before the High Court in the coming year. These cases will likely focus on similar claims of negligence and liability regarding the safety of the premises and the regulatory failures that may have contributed to the explosion. The volume of incoming cases underscores the widespread devastation and the complex legal aftermath facing the community.

Details Of Nervous Shock Claim

In her specific claim for nervous shock, Flanagan described the traumatic events of the day of the explosion. She stated that she was in her kitchen when she heard a loud and extensive explosion. Flanagan noted that her partner, Robert, had taken their daughter, Shauna, to the local shop. Upon hearing the blast, she experienced great fear and shock, fearing for their safety. The claim states that she suffered extreme shock upon visiting the site and having her worst fears confirmed when it was established that both her partner and daughter had died. It is also alleged that Flanagan continues to be constantly reminded of her loss and the associated trauma on a daily basis.

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Other Named Defendants And Allegations

Among the other parties sued by Flanagan are Duntally Woods Apartments Owners Management Company, Applegreen Ltd, and the Commission for Regulation of Utilities. The proceedings allege a failure to ensure that the premises, known as Applegreen Petrol Station, Lafferty Supermarket, and the apartments at Creeslough, were safe for use by members of the public. The claims further allege a failure to ensure that the premises were not a danger or a trap for those using them. Additionally, there is an alleged failure to ensure, through periodic testing, that there was no danger of an explosion on the premises.

Regulatory And Maintenance Failures

The legal claims specify an alleged failure to ensure that any works carried out on the premises had been done correctly in accordance with relevant regulations and best practice. It is also claimed there was a failure to ensure that any gas or such connections, installations, or otherwise to the premises were maintained properly, repaired properly, and had not become an alleged danger to members of the public using the premises. All of these claims are denied by the defendants. The upcoming December hearing will be a critical step in determining the financial compensation and legal responsibility associated with these catastrophic failures.