High Court Appoints Provisional Liquidators to Born Clothing Retail Group

The High Court has appointed provisional liquidators to the Born Clothing retail group, which operates 15 shops and employs 116 people, following reports of insolvency and debts totaling over €7 million.

The High Court in Dublin has officially appointed provisional liquidators to oversee the wind-down of the Born Clothing retail group, a significant operation that manages 15 storefronts across the country. Justice Micheál O’Connell presided over the hearing, confirming the appointment of David O’Connor and Ian Barrett of the financial services firm BDO. This legal action targets 17 distinct entities under the Born Clothing umbrella, nine of which are actively trading.

The court was informed that the group currently employs 116 staff members, whose futures now depend on the structured liquidation process initiated by the court-sanctioned liquidators. The financial disclosure presented to the court painted a bleak picture of the company’s solvency. With reported debts totaling €7.82 million, a significant portion of which—approximately €2.2 million—is owed directly to the Revenue Commissioners, the group found itself unable to meet its financial obligations. Barrister Gary McCarthy, representing the company during the proceedings, emphasized that a standard creditors voluntary winding up process would have necessitated an immediate cessation of all business activities. By securing the appointment of provisional liquidators, the company aims to conduct a more orderly transition, providing a measure of security for the workforce and allowing for the professional management of assets, including inventory valued at approximately €680,000. During the proceedings, counsel highlighted a confluence of challenging economic factors that contributed to the group’s downfall. The prolonged impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, coupled with rising operational costs such as increases in the national minimum wage and substantial business rates, created an unsustainable financial environment. Furthermore, the court noted the existence of internal loans moving across the corporate structure. Justice O’Connell specifically acknowledged these financial interdependencies, stating that they will be a primary focus for the appointed liquidators during their investigation. As the liquidators assume control, their immediate mandate is to assess the remaining stock, manage outstanding obligations, and address the immediate welfare of the staff, ensuring that the final stages of the company's existence are handled with legal oversight and procedural transparency. The case serves as a stark reminder of the fragile state of the retail sector, as businesses continue to grapple with the long-term economic repercussions of recent years





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Born Clothing High Court Liquidation Retail Insolvency Irish Business

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