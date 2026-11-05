High Court Approves €650,000 Settlement for Keith Bryant Shoulder Injury Case

The High Court has approved a €650,000 settlement for Keith Bryant, who suffered Erb's palsy during birth at University Maternity Hospital Limerick in 2009 after his weight was allegedly underestimated.

Keith Bryant, a 17-year-old from Shannon in County Clare, has successfully settled a High Court legal action against the Health Service Executive for €650,000. The compensation follows claims that he suffered a permanent shoulder injury, specifically Erb's palsy, during his delivery at the Mid Western Regional Maternity Hospital in Limerick.

Origin of Birth Injury at Limerick Facility

The legal proceedings centered on events that took place at the hospital, which is now known as the University Maternity Hospital Limerick, during January 2009. The teenager's mother, Louise Bryant, was admitted to the facility on January 12, 2009, for the induction of labour. It was during this specific delivery that the injury to Keith Bryant's right shoulder occurred, leading to his diagnosis of Erb's palsy.

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Claims of Unassessed Baby Weight and Missed Surgery

John O'Mahony, counsel representing Keith Bryant, presented the argument that the injury was preventable had a Caesarean section been performed. He stated that their case relied on the fact that the baby was very large and that this risk could have been mitigated with surgical intervention. O'Mahony highlighted that the couple's first child, a sister born five years prior, was also a very large baby. Despite this history, he argued that medical staff failed to look into the potential for another large baby.

The legal team asserted that there was a significant failure to assess the projected birth weight of the baby to a reasonable degree of accuracy. They claimed the medical team significantly underestimated the infant's weight and consequently failed to offer the mother a Caesarean section. Furthermore, the proceedings contended that there was a disregard for the mother's expressed concerns in the weeks leading up to the delivery regarding the size of her son.

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Health Service Executive Denies Negligence Claims

The Health Service Executive categorically denied all allegations of negligence during the litigation. They argued that there was no failure to recognise the birth weight and insisted there was no clinical indication to perform an elective Caesarean section. The organization maintained that Louise Bryant was examined and treated in accordance with an acceptable standard of care throughout the antenatal, labour, delivery, and postnatal periods.

Despite these denials, the HSE agreed to the financial settlement without admitting liability. This approach allowed the matter to be resolved financially without a formal court ruling on the specifics of medical negligence or the standard of care provided during the 2009 birth.

High Court Judge Validates Fair Settlement Amount

Justice Paul Coffey reviewed the proposed agreement and formally approved the settlement. He stated that he was satisfied the €650,000 settlement was fair and reasonable for the injuries sustained by the teenager. His approval was a necessary procedural step to ensure the compensation amount was appropriate for a plaintiff of his age and the severity of the permanent disability.

During the approval hearing, the court was informed that the legal action brought by Keith's mother, Louise Bryant, regarding the same birth incident had also been settled. This separate but related settlement concluded the broader family's legal challenge against the health service regarding the circumstances of Keith's birth.

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Long-Term Impact of Erb's Palsy on Young Adult

Erb's palsy is a condition that affects the nerves in the arm, often caused by stretching during difficult births. For Keith Bryant, now 17, the injury has had lasting implications on his physical development and daily life. The settlement provides financial resources that can support long-term medical care, therapy, and any necessary adjustments to accommodate his condition as he transitions into adulthood.

The case highlights the ongoing challenges families face when birth complications lead to permanent injuries. By settling out of court, both the Bryant family and the Health Service Executive avoided the uncertainties and costs of a prolonged trial. The resolution offers a degree of closure for the Shannon-based family while acknowledging the significant impact the birth trauma has had on Keith Bryant's life trajectory.