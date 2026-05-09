High Court Claims Illegal Possession of Car Park, Nominees for UN Post, and More

This news text covers a range of topics, including a dispute over the illegal possession of a car park, the nomination of Phil Hogan for a key UN post, a tragic road accident, and the story of an Irish woman accused of stealing from an Australian billionaire. It also highlights the importance of having a story to understand where we come from.

High Court claims that Thomas Kearney , a former tenant of the car park, and a number of other people, illegally took possession of the car park last February.

Shortly before this, possession had been peaceably taken for Kaifan by asset recovery and security firm Blackwater Asset Management. In March Kaifan was given permission by the court to serve proceedings on Kearney and on 'persons unknown' seeking their removal. The court heard Kearney was a former tenant of the car park and had a four-year lease but did not pay any rent and some €220,000 was now owing.

Officials questioned how nominating Phil Hogan for key UN post would 'benefit' the State. Bride-to-be who lay on road was killed by disqualified driver who failed to stop, court hears. Rathwood: 'domino effect' led to disarray and thousands of dissatisfied customers. Irish woman accused of stealing almost €1m from Australian billionaire.

'I can't remember my parents. We all need a story to understand where we come from





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

High Court Thomas Kearney Kaifan Asset Recovery Security Firm Phil Hogan Key UN Post Benefit State Bride-To-Be Disqualified Driver Court Hears Rathwood Disarray Dissatisfied Customers Irish Woman Stealing Australian Billionaire I Can't Remember My Parents Story To Understand Where We Come From

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