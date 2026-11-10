High Court Denies David Walliams Injunction Against Guardian and ITN

The High Court rejected David Walliams' bid to prevent the Guardian and ITN from publishing allegations of sexual misconduct, ruling that media rights outweigh self-harm concerns.

David Walliams faced an unprecedented legal challenge when the High Court rejected his attempt to secure a permanent injunction preventing The Guardian and ITN from publishing allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior. The celebrity actor sought to block reports involving more than thirty sources with first-hand accounts, citing extreme mental health risks. The judge's decision establishes a significant precedent regarding the balance between an individual's right to privacy and the media's freedom of expression.

Details Of The Injunction Request

Walliams, referred to in court documents as PPT, argued that publishing the stories would be highly likely to lead to suicide. His legal team claimed that only the court could protect his rights under Articles 2 and 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights, which relate to the right to life and protection from inhuman treatment. The news outlets stated that the allegations concerned abuse of status to engage in exploitative sexual activities with young women. Walliams denies all allegations made against him, maintaining his innocence throughout the proceedings.

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Legal Arguments Regarding Suicide Risk

Sara Mansoori, the lead barrister for Walliams, presented evidence that the actor had attempted to take his own life in May and July after being contacted about the allegations. She argued that the publication of the stories was the primary driver of these suicide attempts. Mansoori pointed to the case of Jon Venables and Robert Thompson, who were granted lifetime anonymity after murdering James Bulger in 1993. Her team contended that the court had a duty to prevent similar harm to Walliams if publication was permitted.

The Media Response And Legal Precedent

Gavin Millar, representing The Guardian and ITN, argued that the European Court of Human Rights has never recognized a duty to protect a claimant from self-harm by stopping publication. He described Walliams' request as a radical and unprincipled expansion of the courts' duties. Millar stated that the state's responsibility for Walliams' safety fell to the NHS and mental health services, not the judiciary. He emphasized that the media's right to freedom of expression under Article 10 of the ECHR outweighed Walliams' right to private and family life under Article 8.

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Expert Medical Assessment Of The Claimant

Both parties agreed on a single joint expert to assess Walliams' psychiatric condition during the case. The expert provided three reports between late September and late October, confirming a genuine and serious underlying psychiatric vulnerability. The medical assessment found that publication would cause a very substantial increase in the risk of psychiatric deterioration and suicidal acts. However, the expert concluded that suicide was not inevitable if publication occurred, nor could psychiatric treatment eliminate all residual risk.

The High Court Ruling And Final Decision

The judge concluded that the risk of suicide was genuine, grave, and closely connected to the court's decision but deemed this finding necessary but not sufficient to grant an injunction. The ruling stated that the state assumed responsibility for Walliams' immediate safety through NHS psychiatric hospitals rather than the courts. The judgment clarified that the state is not obliged to guarantee that suicide will not occur or to eliminate every residual risk for high-profile individuals facing media scrutiny.