High Court Enforces 9.8 Million Arbitration Award Against Baystreet Developers

Judge David Barnville grants enforcement of a €9.8 million award for Midland Construction & Engineering Ltd against insolvent Baystreet, securing rights for subcontractors in Dublin.

High Court President Judge David Barnville has granted court orders to enforce a substantial €9.8 million arbitration award in favor of Midland Construction & Engineering Ltd. This significant legal victory addresses a commercial dispute involving Baystreet, a company linked to prominent Dublin developers John McKeon, Liam McSharry, and Brian Kennedy. The ruling provides a crucial mechanism for the Co Meath-based firm to recover funds from a developer that entered voluntary liquidation in September 2025.

Enforcement Mechanism and Legal Basis

Midland Construction & Engineering Ltd, operating from offices in Kells, Co Meath, obtained these orders following a finding by an arbitrator in February 2024. The arbitrator, David O'Leary, determined that Baystreet had unlawfully terminated its construction contract with Midland in February 2024. The judge's recent orders provide the formal legal framework for the enforcement of this award, acknowledging the debt owed despite the defendant company's insolvency status.

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The judgment amount reflects the original arbitration award plus continuing interest, bringing the total to €9,861,567. Arthur Cunningham, barrister representing the liquidators of Baystreet, did not object to the application. The liquidator agreed to admit Midland as a creditor in the amount of €9.1 million, which represented the value of the award at the time of the initial arbitration decision before interest accruals.

Project Details and Contract Dispute

The origins of this litigation trace back to 2022 when Baystreet engaged Midland Construction to construct 44 apartments at its Ashbrook project in Clontarf, Dublin. Thomas Stronge, a director of Midland Construction, stated in written evidence that the initial agreed sum for the works was €9.6 million. However, as the project progressed, the agreed contract sum rose to €10.8 million due to variations and additional works required.

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A critical dispute emerged in February 2024 when Baystreet purportedly terminated the contract while the works were at or near practical completion. Midland Construction contended that this termination was invalid and constituted a serious breach of contract. The firm asserted that it was entitled to substantial sums under the contract terms and sought damages for the wrongful termination and non-payment.

Baystreet, which maintained offices in Ballsbridge, Dublin, ceased its participation in the arbitration process in September 2025. Following this cessation, the company entered voluntary liquidation. The arbitrator, David O'Leary, found the contract termination unlawful and awarded Midland Construction €9,153,935.32. This figure included both interest and damages for the breach of contract.

Financial Impact on Supply Chain

Thomas Stronge explained that applying for court enforcement was necessary because Baystreet had not made any payment on foot of the arbitration award. The non-payment exposed Midland Construction to significant claims from its own subcontractors and suppliers. These external pressures arose directly from the wrongful contract termination and the subsequent failure to pay for completed works.

The enforcement orders are vital for Midland Construction to manage its financial liabilities to its supply chain. By securing a court judgment, the firm can pursue assets or distributions from the liquidation process to pay those subcontractors and suppliers who were left unpaid due to Baystreet's default.

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Parallel Proceedings and Future Steps

Separate from the arbitration enforcement proceedings, Midland Construction has issued legal proceedings against the directors and shareholders of Baystreet. These additional actions are set to come before the Commercial Court, which serves as the High Court's specialized division for big business cases. This parallel track suggests a strategy to hold individual directors accountable alongside the corporate entity.

The liquidators of Baystreet remain cooperative with the enforcement process, as evidenced by Arthur Cunningham's lack of objection. The admission of Midland as a creditor in the amount of €9.1 million formalizes its position in the insolvency proceedings. However, the enforcement of the higher judgment amount of €9.8 million provides a stronger legal footing for recovery efforts.

This case highlights the financial risks associated with construction contracts in Dublin's property sector. The involvement of high-profile developers such as John McKeon, Liam McSharry, and Brian Kennedy underscores the significance of the Baystreet projects in the Clontarf area. The resolution through arbitration and subsequent court enforcement offers a precedent for similar commercial disputes in the industry.

Midland Construction's successful enforcement demonstrates the efficacy of arbitration clauses in resolving complex construction disputes. The case also illustrates the challenges faced by contractors when developers enter liquidation. The ongoing proceedings in the Commercial Court against the directors will likely determine further accountability and potential personal liabilities in the future.