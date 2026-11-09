High Court Grants Judgment Against 130 Christian Brothers in Abuse Case

The High Court has ordered judgment against 130 Christian Brothers in a lawsuit by Thomas O'Callaghan, establishing liability for historical child sexual abuse.

The High Court has formally granted judgment against 130 members of the Christian Brothers congregation following a legal challenge initiated by survivor Thomas O'Callaghan. This ruling addresses allegations of historical child sexual abuse and marks a significant procedural development in the ongoing litigation regarding the order's accountability.

Procedural Necessity for Joining Members

The judgment against the 130 individual members became necessary because the congregation refused to appoint a nominee to represent it in the legal proceedings. Lawyers for Mr. O'Callaghan explained to the court on Monday that the congregation's refusal to provide a representative forced the inclusion of every member who was active during the relevant period. This procedural step was required to ensure the lawsuit could progress despite the religious order's unincorporated legal status.

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Details of the Underlying Abuse Claim

The case stems from actions by former Christian Brother Jack Manning, who pleaded guilty in 2021 to indecently assaulting Mr. O'Callaghan and three other primary school pupils. Manning, aged 90 and formerly resident in Donnybrook, Dublin 4, was sentenced to three years in jail for offenses committed while he taught at CBS Westland Row in Dublin 2. Mr. O'Callaghan, now living in Ratoath, Co Meath, described the abuse as consistent and regular in his court documents.

Legal Challenges of an Unincorporated Association

The Christian Brothers operate as an unincorporated association, which means there is no single legal entity that can be sued directly in court. Typically, religious congregations appoint a nominee to handle litigation, but the Christian Brothers have recently declined to do so in claims involving historical child sex abuse. Consequently, plaintiffs must serve legal summons on every individual member who was part of the congregation at the time the alleged assaults occurred.

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Compelled Disclosure of Congregation Members

To facilitate the legal process, the High Court issued orders in 2023 compelling Edmund Garvey, a provincial leader of the Christian Brothers, to disclose details of all living members who were in the congregation during 1972 and 1973. Mr. Garvey had previously declined to act in a representative capacity for the order. Following this court order, 130 members were identified, joined to the case, and served with the proceedings, though they did not file formal appearances to defend themselves.

Current Ruling and Next Steps for Damages

Barrister Conor Duff requested an order for judgment against the 130 members due to their failure to appear, a right granted by Judge Conor Dignam who found the members satisfied with the request. The judge directed that the assessment of damages owed to Mr. O'Callaghan be handled by the judge presiding over the substantive case. This separation ensures that the determination of financial compensation follows the establishment of liability against the congregation members.