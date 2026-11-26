Horse Sport Ireland will enter liquidation after the High Court examinership process concluded without a viable rescue scheme. Agriculture Minister Martin Heydon said he is disappointed and pledged contingency plans to minimise disruption to breeding services and equine passports.

Horse Sport Ireland (HSI) will enter liquidation after the High Court examinership process concluded without a viable scheme of arrangement. Agriculture Minister Martin Heydon said he is very disappointed by the outcome, which puts the national governing body for equestrian sports at risk of closure.

HSI went bust earlier this year on foot of various legal bills and was given High Court protection in August when an interim examiner was appointed. As of August, HSI employed 47 people full-time. On Wednesday, workers at the body wrote to the minister appealing for intervention, saying news of the potential loss of their jobs in the run-up to Christmas was devastating.

Also read Horse Sport Ireland CEO Warns Minister of Imminent Liquidation in Open Letter

Heydon said his first thoughts are with the employees and that the contribution of staff to the organisation and the wider equine sector deserves real recognition. Heydon said he and his officials, working with the Department of Sport and Sport Ireland, had been determined to leave no stone unturned in exploring every possible avenue to secure a sustainable future for HSI. He said his department engaged intensively and constructively with the examiner throughout the process.

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However, he said his department set out a number of remaining concerns with the examiner's proposals for a scheme of arrangement, including concerns related to procurement and state aid rules. He said he regrets that despite these extensive efforts, the examiner concluded he cannot deliver a viable scheme of arrangements that would safeguard the company's future. He paid tribute to HSI's board of directors and thanked them for their time and commitment.

He added that for 20 years Horse Sport Ireland has played an important role in Irish equestrian sport and he fully recognises its role in the sport horse sector. Earlier, High Court Judge Cian Ferriter called for every possible option to be exhausted to prevent HSI from entering liquidation. The judge made the appeal on Monday during a hearing where an application by an examiner to appoint a liquidator was adjourned pending further discussions.

Failed Deal Kills HSI Rescue Plan

He said the situation was not resolved because efforts to agree on a future for the entity had failed and adjourned proceedings to later in the day. Examiner Joseph Walsh of JW Accountants, appointed last August, said he had secured an investor willing to support the entity.

However, the deal was contingent on a condition that could not be met because the Department of Agriculture indicated the Minister was not prepared to sign a National Breeding Services contract. Walsh described that contract as fundamental to the organisation's survival, meaning the lack of government support effectively killed the potential rescue deal. Heydon said his immediate focus must now turn to ensuring that disruption to important services is minimised.

He said his department has in recent months been developing contingency plans for both National Breeding Services and the delivery of equine passports. He has asked his department to engage directly with the liquidator and to work closely with the Department of Sport, Sport Ireland and the wider equine sector to put arrangements in place to minimise disruption. The potential liquidation threatens the 47 employees at the Kildare premises.

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Critical Horse Services Face Disruption

HSI also performs critical national functions, including issuing equine passports through the Horse Source online system. It acts as the umbrella body for the equine sport, recreation and breeding sectors and handles licensing and regulation of athletes and horses for international competition. Heydon said he wants to reassure breeders, horse owners, equestrian organisations and all those who depend on these services that he recognises their importance, the sport horse sector and its role especially in rural areas.

He said he will work with all stakeholders to ensure services continue to be delivered with minimal disruption and that a sustainable long-term solution is implemented for the benefit of the Irish sport horse sector. Acting Minister for Sport Peter Burke said he shares Heydon's disappointment. He said from a sporting perspective his department's priority has been the continuation of the equestrian sporting services.

Sport Ireland Assures Service Continuity

That priority is shared by Sport Ireland, which highlighted the importance of these services to the examiner. Sport Ireland has been asked to engage with the equestrian sporting sector and the international federation on those aspects. The case had been adjourned to allow continued negotiations, with the judge conscious of the unique role played by the organisation and its employees. If no agreement was reached, the appointment of a liquidator could proceed, leading to the formal wind-down of operations.

The coming hours were described as critical for the future of the national equine regulatory framework and the livelihoods of the staff involved.