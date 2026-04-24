High Court Lifts Suspension of Mandate Executive Member Lorna Langan

A High Court injunction has overturned the suspension of Lorna Langan, a member of Mandate’s national executive, allowing her to contest re-election. The suspension followed Langan’s claims of alleged wrongdoing and malpractice within the union, including concerns over a substantial redundancy payment.

Lorna Langan , a member of the national executive of the trade union Mandate , has successfully challenged her suspension through a High Court injunction, clearing the way for her to stand for re-election next week.

The dispute stems from Langan’s allegations of wrongdoing and malpractice within the union, claims she made after a formal complaint was lodged with the Gardaí (Irish police). Langan asserts that the Mandate’s national executive council (NEC) was deliberately misled during a June 2021 emergency meeting, leading to the approval of an enhanced redundancy package exceeding €100,000 for a staff member. The case highlights concerns about transparency and procedural fairness within the union’s governance.

The High Court proceedings revealed that the suspension was initially linked to comments Langan and others posted on Facebook, which prompted complaints from union staff. However, the core of Langan’s legal challenge centered on the lack of due process followed in her suspension. Her legal counsel, Conor Power, argued that the suspension was implemented without any prior notice, a clear explanation of the reasons behind it, or an opportunity for Langan to defend herself.

Furthermore, Power emphasized that no formal appeal process was offered. He detailed that five members were suspended in total, suggesting a broader issue within the union. Langan, currently receiving disability allowance but with a pending job offer, argued that her eligibility to contest the election was unjustly challenged. She needed the injunction urgently to participate in the upcoming biennial delegate conference and campaign for re-election.

Judge Marguerite Bolger ruled in favor of Langan, granting the interlocutory injunction and lifting the suspensions. The judge found that Mandate had failed to adhere to fair procedures, as Langan was never informed of the complaints against her, given a chance to respond, or provided with adequate justification for her suspension. The judge specifically noted that Langan was only informed of the appointment of an investigator, without any accompanying details.

She dismissed the union’s argument that Langan’s unemployment status disqualified her from running, citing the Department of Social Protection’s classification of her as temporarily unfit for work due to medical reasons and her existing contractual right to participate in the election. The ruling allows Langan to actively campaign and attend the conference as a delegate.

The judge clarified that lifting the suspension did not preclude Mandate from conducting a proper investigation into the allegations, but emphasized that such an investigation must be conducted fairly and transparently. The case underscores the importance of procedural fairness and the right to due process within trade union governance and raises questions about the handling of internal complaints and allegations of misconduct





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Mandate Trade Union High Court Injunction Suspension Lorna Langan Redundancy Malpractice Fair Procedures

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