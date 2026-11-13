High Court Orders Anti-Epileptic Medication for Teenager Against Mother's Wishes

The High Court ruled that a teenage girl with epilepsy must receive life-saving anti-seizure medication, overruling her mother who attributes seizures to spiritual forces and electromagnetic energies.

The High Court has ordered that a teenage girl with active epilepsy receive potentially life-saving anti-seizure medication, despite strong objections from her mother who denies the medical diagnosis.

Judge Conor Dignam ruled on Thursday that the administration of prescribed medication is necessary for the girl's safety and best interests, overriding the mother's refusal to consent to treatment based on religious and alternative spiritual beliefs.

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Court Rules On Medical Treatment Rights

The core decision by Judge Conor Dignam establishes that the medical necessity of treating the girl's condition takes precedence over the mother's parental rights to refuse treatment. The court found that the girl's health and welfare are prejudicially affected by the lack of medication, constituting a failure of parental duty. This ruling ensures that the teenager can access the medical care required to manage her serious neurological condition.

Mother Denies Epilepsy Diagnosis

The girl's mother does not accept the medical diagnosis of epilepsy and has attributed her daughter's seizures to electromagnetic forces, including eclipses of the sun and moon. In sworn statements, she claimed the seizures were caused by a blocked chakra in the girl's heart and described herself as a magician. She suggested that wrapping the girl's chest in cling film could prevent negative energy from reaching the chakra.

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The mother stated she lives her life by the holy scriptures and the guidance of Jesus Christ, relying on alternative methods rather than pharmaceutical interventions. She previously stopped prescribed medication for the girl due to what she described as severe side effects, including aggression and anger. The court heard she believes alternative treatments are sufficient despite medical evidence to the contrary.

Medical Experts Confirm Seizure Risks

The girl's treating doctors and an independent neurologist unanimously agreed that the teenager has epilepsy and that her life is at risk if prescribed medication is not administered. They confirmed that the seizures are epileptic in nature and not caused by the electromagnetic forces or spiritual blockages cited by the mother. The medical consensus was that the diagnosis was sound and correct, and that the medication would be beneficial to the girl.

The severity of the condition was highlighted by a seizure in a public venue earlier this year, during which the girl was unconscious for twelve minutes. Judge Dignam noted that the balance of risk lies between the potential for temporary side effects from medication and the risk of serious injury or death from unmanaged seizures.

Guardian And Tusla Support Intervention

Tusla, the child and family agency, supported by the girl's father and a court-appointed guardian, applied for the orders to ensure the girl received necessary medical care. The guardian acknowledged a warm and affectionate bond between the mother and daughter but stated that the mother's fixed views impeded the girl's ability to access services and socialize. This isolation led to aspects of the girl's life remaining unfulfilled.

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The judge found that the mother did not adduce any evidence to support her alternative diagnosis of the causes of the seizures or her preferred treatment methods. He concluded that her refusal to permit medication amounted to a failure of parental duty, prejudicing the girl's health to a significant extent.

Orders For Medication Administration

Following the ruling, the mother is required to store the medication at home and make it accessible to a public-health nurse. The orders permit the nurse to enter the home, along with two agency staff already dealing with the family welfare, to administer the medication. Judge Dignam emphasized that these orders were proportionate and left intact the mother's other rights and responsibilities regarding care.

Recognizing that the orders involved medical treatment and ongoing interference with constitutional rights, the judge made provision for regular reviews of the situation. The court found that the mother provides proper care for the daughter in all other respects, with the medication issue being the sole point of conflict. This ensures ongoing oversight to balance the girl's health needs with family rights.