High Court Orders Eviction of Revolutionary Housing League from Derelict Ardee Pub in Dublin

Activists occupied the dilapidated former Ardee Pub intending to create a community centre, prompting the owners and their solicitors to seek a High Court injunction. The judge ruled the building unsafe and ordered the occupants to leave, with the case set to reconvene on June 3.

Activists calling themselves the Revolutionary Housing League broke into the former Ardee Pub on Chamber Street in Dublin's historic Liberties district with the declared aim of turning the derelict building into a community hub named the Anne Devlin Community Centre .

The group announced on social media that they intended to host a house‑and‑street party and a barbecue, possibly including the unlicensed sale of alcohol, on the coming Saturday. Their occupation quickly attracted the attention of the property's owners, Black Sheep Investments Limited, and their legal representatives from BHSM Solicitors.

In Dublin's High Court, barrister Ross Gorman, acting for the owners, warned Judge Michael Quinn that the two‑storey structure at numbers 1 and 2 Chamber Street was in a state of severe deterioration, with parts of the interior already collapsed, posing a serious health‑and‑safety risk to anyone inside, let alone a group of untrained occupiers. Gorman submitted evidence that the trespassers had already altered the interior layout, attempting to restore beer taps and store alcohol, actions that contravened licensing regulations and further jeopardised public safety.

Based on these facts, the judge granted an urgent injunction restraining the unidentified occupants from remaining in the building or from interfering with the property in any way, and ordered that the court's decision be served on the door of the premises and, where possible, directly to those present. The matter is scheduled to return to the High Court on 3 June for further directions.

The owners' involvement in the dispute dates back to 2017, when the Teeling‑family‑owned Teeling Whiskey Company sold the former pub to Black Sheep Investments. The investment firm subsequently applied for planning permission to partially demolish the structure and erect up to fourteen new apartments across five or six floors, while preserving a ground‑floor community facility.

The planning application was rejected after consulting engineers concluded that the existing building was wholly unsuitable for any public use, citing structural instability and fire‑safety concerns. Jack Teeling, a director of Black Sheep and a resident of Castle Avenue, Clontarf, testified that he only became aware of the break‑in when journalist Kitty Holland of The Irish Times contacted him for comment.

Teeling confirmed that he had reported the trespass to the gardaí, but the police classified the incident as a civil matter and withdrew, leaving the occupiers unchecked. He also noted that the activists had expressed intentions to reinstall beer taps and stock beer, suggesting an intention to serve alcohol without the required licence, further exposing the owners to potential liability. The High Court's decision underscores the tension between grassroots community activism and property‑rights enforcement in Dublin's rapidly changing urban landscape.

While the Revolutionary Housing League framed their occupation as a response to a perceived shortage of affordable community spaces in the Liberties, the court found that the owners' legal claim to the property and the demonstrable structural hazards outweighed any philanthropic claim. The injunction not only orders the immediate evacuation of the building but also bars any third party from assisting the occupiers or facilitating further trespass.

The owners have indicated that they will continue to pursue redevelopment plans that include a dedicated community centre, albeit under proper planning consent and safety compliance. The case highlights the broader debate over how vacant historic buildings should be repurposed, the role of civil disobedience in urban renewal, and the legal responsibilities of property owners to ensure that any transformation meets rigorous health‑and‑safety standards





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Revolutionary Housing League Ardee Pub Dublin Liberties High Court Injunction Black Sheep Investments Community Centre Trespass Health And Safety Urban Redevelopment Planning Permission

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