The High Court has ordered six vulnerable teenagers into special care, but severe staff shortages have left only 13 of 26 beds available, forcing out-of-state placements.

The High Court has issued urgent detention orders for six children aged between 14 and 17 who are deemed at extreme risk, yet these minors face significant delays in accessing the secure special care beds they require. The court found that systemic staffing shortages have prevented the opening of most designated units, leaving vulnerable adolescents in dangerous community settings. This legal intervention highlights a critical failure in child protection infrastructure that leaves at-risk youth exposed to severe exploitation and harm.

Judge Details Severe Exploitation of Teenage Victim

Judge John Jordan presiding over the case described the condition of a teenage girl currently in Tusla care as an appalling situation involving prolonged child sexual exploitation. The court heard evidence that this minor has been subjected to horrors including sexual exploitation by multiple men and the administration of drugs by those controlling her. She is also suffering from self-injurious behavior and suicidal ideation which stem directly from the vulnerabilities inflicted upon her over several years.

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Court Mandates Detention for Six High-Risk Minors

Under current legislation, children aged 11 to 17 may be detained by High Court order in special care when their behaviors are too dangerous to be managed safely in the community. The six minors subject to these orders range in age from 14 to 17 and include individuals involved in high-risk activities beyond sexual exploitation. One young teenage boy is linked to drug distribution and high-speed travel in stolen vehicles, while another was recently discovered in a building with adults using crack cocaine.

A second female minor has been identified as offering sex in exchange for alcohol and drugs, further illustrating the severe vulnerabilities present among this group. Despite the clear judicial determination that these children require immediate separation from harmful environments, the physical capacity to house them remains critically limited by operational constraints within the care system. The court emphasized that these decisions are made only when no other safe options exist for protecting these young lives from immediate and ongoing danger.

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Staffing Shortages Leave Only 13 of 26 Beds Available

The primary obstacle preventing the fulfillment of these court orders is a severe crisis in recruiting and retaining staff for special care units. Currently, only 13 of the 26 available special care beds can be opened due to these widespread operational challenges. Judge John Jordan noted that it is extraordinary for empty beds to exist within a short drive of the court while children remain unserved in the community.

The judge suggested that the hesitation to open these beds stems from a fear of contagion regarding improved salary and working conditions within the units. He questioned whether anyone was reviewing the financial implications of failing to staff beds in the three affected units effectively. This reluctance to meet staffing costs stands in stark contrast to the immediate safety needs of the children identified by the court as requiring protection.

Legal Action and Costly Out-of-State Placements Loom

With domestic capacity exhausted, Tusla is investigating out-of-state placements for some of the children, a move that has drawn sharp criticism from legal representatives. Donal J Ó Muircheartaigh representing the mother of one of the boys stated that his client is tremendously concerned and does not support her son being exported from the country. He indicated that if a bed does not become available, legal proceedings will be issued against the responsible authorities immediately.

Although a bed was expected to free up at Crannog Nua in north Dublin in coming days, there are unresolved questions about whether the Health Information and Quality Authority would permit further admissions due to safety concerns. Judge John Jordan refused requests to stay legal proceedings, warning that Tusla would be responsible for any resulting legal costs if it failed to comply with the court orders. The judge highlighted that the financial cost of sending children to placements in England is eye-watering, with estimates reaching £1 million sterling for a single out-of-state placement.