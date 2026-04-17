High Court Overturns Central Bank Sanction Against Fund Manager Citing Serious Procedural Failures

The High Court has quashed a Central Bank prohibition notice that barred an investment fund manager from regulated financial services. High Court President David Barniville found significant and serious errors in the bank's investigation, including breaches of the manager's right to natural justice and fair procedures. The judge highlighted the 'enormously serious' consequences for the manager's credibility, reputation, and livelihood.

In a landmark ruling, the High Court has decisively overturned a Central Bank prohibition notice that had effectively barred a prominent investment fund manager from operating within regulated financial services. The decision, delivered by High Court President David Barniville, strongly criticizes the Central Bank 's investigative process, deeming it riddled with significant and serious errors that violated the manager's fundamental right to natural justice and fair procedures .

The manager, who previously held the position of chief executive at an investment fund management firm, faced severe restrictions from February 2022 following a Central Bank investigation that concluded he had been untruthful and misleading in his interactions with the regulatory body. The Central Bank had asserted that failing to issue a prohibition notice in this case would have constituted a failure to prevent serious damage to the financial system. This notice specifically prevented the manager from undertaking key senior roles, termed 'controlled functions,' within regulated financial institutions in Ireland.

The manager has consistently refuted these allegations and challenged the integrity of the investigation, which commenced in 2019. Judge Barniville's judgment meticulously details a pattern of procedural shortcomings by the Central Bank. A core of the judge's criticism lies in the absence of an oral hearing, which he described as 'unfathomable' given the gravity of the allegations and the disputed facts. The judge emphasized that the manager should have been afforded the opportunity to present his account, contextualize information, and offer explanations in person.

Crucially, the investigator leading the Central Bank's inquiry did not conduct an interview with the manager. Furthermore, the investigator neglected to interview any individuals whom the manager identified as potential witnesses capable of providing relevant evidence. The judgment also points to the investigator's failure to present evidence from Central Bank officials who were allegedly misled by the manager's representations during a meeting in July 2018.

While the manager did meet with a Central Bank official in September 2021 to discuss the gathered information, the judge dismissed this as a perfunctory 'box ticking exercise' that failed to rectify the earlier breaches of fair procedure. The judge expressed disbelief that no questions were posed to the manager during this meeting, particularly concerning the central allegation of his lack of candor and truthfulness with the Central Bank. He characterized this meeting as a 'belated attempt to rectify the absence of fair procedures at the investigation stage,' ultimately deeming it an 'entirely empty and ultimately futile exercise' that compounded rather than remedied the initial procedural defects.

The judge underscored that the Central Bank's conclusions regarding the manager's untruthfulness and misleading conduct were reached without providing him the fundamental opportunity to give evidence under oath on these specific matters. Given the 'enormously serious' nature of the accusations, Judge Barniville stated that the manager was entitled to significantly more procedural protection than the Central Bank afforded him. Consequently, on Friday, the judge issued final orders, refusing the Central Bank's application to confirm the prohibition notice and setting it aside entirely.

The judge also declined to send the matter back to the Central Bank for further consideration, instead ordering the bank to cover the manager's legal costs. The proceedings themselves were conducted privately, at the request of the manager's legal team, who successfully argued that a public hearing would have inflicted irreparable damage on his reputation, good name, and ability to earn a livelihood





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High Court Central Bank Fund Manager Prohibition Notice Fair Procedures

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