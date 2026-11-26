The High Court in Dublin refused to approve Austrian banking group BAWAG's €1.62 billion takeover of PTSB due to procedural failures regarding minority shareholder votes, requiring a new meeting.

The High Court in Dublin has formally refused to approve the proposed €1.62 billion acquisition of PTSB by Austrian banking group BAWAG. This legal setback stems from the court's determination that a necessary separate vote of minority shareholders was not properly conducted prior to the current hearing stage. The ruling creates an immediate procedural hurdle for the transaction, effectively pausing the integration plans between the two financial institutions.

Procedural Errors Block BAWAG Takeover Deal

Judge Michael Quinn delivered the definitive ruling on Thursday, stating clearly that the legal requirements for a scheme of arrangement were not fully met in the previous steps. The judge emphasized that separate votes must be convened specifically for the Minister for Finance, who holds a 57.5 per cent stake in PTSB, and for all other minority shareholders. This distinction is critical because the state's massive holding requires a distinct voting mechanism to ensure proper corporate governance and legal compliance.

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The transaction is being executed as a scheme of arrangement, a legal process that mandates strict court approval to proceed. Without this judicial sign-off, the deal cannot move forward legally. The court's rejection means that the procedural foundation for the takeover is currently considered invalid due to the lack of proper voting channels for all relevant stakeholder groups.

Dissenting Investors Challenge Transaction Structure

The legal challenge originated from a group of four small PTSB investors who collectively own just 0.003 per cent of the bank's shares. Led by long-term dissenting shareholder Piotr Skoczylas, these investors objected to the deal during four days of hearings held in the last week of October. Their intervention forced the court to scrutinize the voting procedures more deeply than might have occurred otherwise.

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Piotr Skoczylas serves as the managing director of Malta-based Scotchstone Capital. He has a history of pursuing cases through the Irish courts since the State took control of PTSB in 2011. This earlier control occurred amid a €4 billion bailout as the bank suffered soaring bad loan losses following the 2008 financial crash. Skoczylas has previously argued that minority interests were not adequately protected during the bank's restructuring phases.

The involvement of Scotchstone Capital highlights the ongoing tension between the state-owned bank and minority shareholders who feel their influence is marginalised in major corporate decisions. Their legal strategy relies on procedural correctness rather than questioning the financial merits of the BAWAG offer itself.

Next Steps Require New Shareholder Meeting

As a direct consequence of Judge Michael Quinn's ruling, PTSB will likely need to convene a new extraordinary general meeting. This meeting is necessary to formally put the deal before minority investors through the proper voting channels. The court has indicated that the separate votes for the Minister for Finance and other shareholders must be carried out correctly before any further approval can be granted.

This requirement introduces significant uncertainty into the timeline for the BAWAG acquisition. The Austrian banking group must now navigate the administrative process of calling a new general meeting. This process involves notifying shareholders, distributing materials, and organizing the vote, all of which take time.

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The immediate impact is a delay in the potential merger of the two banks. For PTSB, this means the status quo remains for the near future while new procedures are established. The outcome will depend on whether the minority shareholders approve the deal in this second round of voting.

Market Implications of Court Ruling

The refusal of the High Court to approve the deal affects the broader perception of the transaction's viability. Investors are now watching to see if BAWAG will adjust its strategy or if PTSB will seek alternative buyers. The procedural nature of the rejection suggests that the deal is not dead, but it is certainly not finalized.

The focus now shifts to the upcoming extraordinary general meeting. Shareholders will decide whether to support the €1.62 billion offer after receiving proper notice and voting opportunities. The result of this vote will determine if the transaction can proceed to final approval or if it will collapse entirely.