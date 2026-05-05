High Court Rules Choice Stores Not Required to Stay Open in Tesco Dispute

The High Court has decided that Choice Stores, a homewares retailer in a Tesco Ireland superstore, does not have to continue trading while a dispute over a ‘keep open’ clause in their licensing agreement is resolved. The judge found that compelling the store to remain open would be against commercial standards.

The High Court has made a ruling in a dispute between Tesco Ireland and Choice Stores , an independent homewares retailer operating within a Tesco superstore.

The court determined that Choice Stores is not obligated to remain open while a full hearing takes place regarding a “keep open” clause within their licensing agreement. Judge Marguerite Bolger, presiding over the case, stated that the balance of convenience and the interests of justice do not necessitate forcing Choice Stores to continue trading against its will at the Tesco location on Bath Road, Poleberry, Co Waterford.

She emphasized that compelling the defendant, Multi Home Retail trading as Choice Stores, to operate during the period leading up to the trial would contradict established commercial practices. Choice Stores has occupied a 13,239 square foot space within the Tesco superstore since September 2024, paying an annual license fee of approximately €214,000. In December 2025, the retailer informed Tesco that continued operation was not financially sustainable and sought to terminate the licensing agreement, a request Tesco disputed.

Tesco subsequently sought an injunction to enforce the “keep open” clause, citing the ten-year licensing agreement which, according to Tesco, only permitted termination after a five-year period. A hearing for the injunction was scheduled, with Choice Stores agreeing to maintain operations until the court reached a decision. The court acknowledged that both parties agreed the Choice Stores outlet at Poleberry has been consistently operating at a loss.

Evidence presented by Choice Stores’ accounting expert indicated the store’s financial inviability, relying on subsidies from other profitable stores within the company’s portfolio. The expert projected that the homewares store would remain structurally unprofitable. Tesco argued that allowing Choice Stores to unilaterally abandon its contractual obligations would establish a detrimental precedent, potentially encouraging other licensees to disregard their commitments and cease trading without repercussions.

However, Judge Bolger countered that there was no logical reason for other licensees to follow suit unless they were also experiencing financial losses. She referenced established legal precedent, asserting that it would be contrary to the public interest, imprudent, and a deviation from standard commercial conduct to require a financially struggling business to continue operating until the trial.

The judge’s decision effectively allows Choice Stores to cease operations at the Tesco location without penalty during the interim period, pending the full hearing of the dispute. This case highlights the complexities of licensing agreements and the challenges faced by retailers operating within larger supermarket chains, particularly when facing economic difficulties. The implications of this ruling could be significant for both Tesco and its other licensees, potentially influencing future negotiations and contract terms.

The core of the dispute revolves around the interpretation and enforceability of the “keep open” clause within the licensing agreement. Tesco’s argument centered on maintaining the integrity of its contractual arrangements and preventing a domino effect of licensees terminating their agreements. They presented the risk of other businesses exploiting a perceived loophole to avoid their obligations, potentially disrupting the overall shopping experience within their superstores.

Choice Stores, on the other hand, argued that enforcing the clause would be commercially unreasonable, forcing them to continue incurring losses and depleting resources from their more successful operations. Their expert testimony underscored the unsustainable nature of the Poleberry store, emphasizing that continued operation was not a viable business strategy.

The judge’s decision appears to prioritize the principle of commercial reasonableness, recognizing that forcing a business to operate at a loss is not in the best interests of either party or the broader commercial environment. This ruling sets a precedent that suggests courts will be reluctant to enforce contractual obligations that are demonstrably detrimental to one party, particularly when the other party is not demonstrably harmed by the breach.

The full hearing of the case will likely delve deeper into the specifics of the licensing agreement and the financial performance of Choice Stores, ultimately determining the long-term outcome of the dispute. The case also raises questions about the due diligence conducted by Tesco when entering into licensing agreements and the extent to which they assess the financial viability of potential licensees





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tesco Ireland Choice Stores High Court Licensing Agreement Keep Open Clause Retail Injunction Commercial Law Waterford Financial Viability

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dutch league awaits court ruling that could cause total football chaosTrusted journalism since 1859

Read more »

Despite battle against high-tech drone deliveries, prison contraband is on the riseTrusted journalism since 1859

Read more »

Met Éireann forecasts cooler weather across Ireland as high pressure dominatesTrusted journalism since 1859

Read more »

Warnock Criticizes Supreme Court Ruling as Setback for Multiracial DemocracySenator Raphael Warnock condemns the Supreme Court's decision on Louisiana's sixth congressional district, labeling it a step backward for multiracial democracy and warning of a return to voter suppression tactics reminiscent of Jim Crow. The ruling upheld a map challenged for diluting Black voters' power through gerrymandering.

Read more »

Energy Poverty: The Choice Between Eating and HeatingThe article discusses the growing issue of energy poverty in Ireland, highlighting how rising energy costs disproportionately affect low-income households, forcing them to choose between essential needs like food and heating. It criticizes the government's response and data collection methods, arguing that they underestimate the problem and fail to address the immediate needs of those most vulnerable.

Read more »

Court of Appeal criticises Garda failure to interview wife of child abuser but upholds convictionThe Court of Appeal has criticised the Gardaí for not interviewing the wife of an 87-year-old man convicted of sexual assault, but ruled his trial was not unfair. The wife died before the trial and the court found the jury was aware of the missing evidence.

Read more »