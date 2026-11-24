High Court Judge Siobhan Stack ruled that Kathleen Murray possessed testamentary capacity when executing her 2022 will, despite a death certificate citing dementia.

The High Court has ruled that a widow from Co Galway possessed the legal capacity to execute a will dividing her estate among thirteen nieces and nephews, despite her death certificate recording a diagnosis of dementia. High Court Judge Siobhan Stack determined that Kathleen Murray understood her assets and the beneficiaries of her estate when she signed the document in May 2022. This decision highlights the significant procedural hurdles families encounter when cognitive impairments are noted on death certificates but were not present at the time the will was executed.

Core Conflict Between Medical Records and Legal Capacity

The central legal issue revolved around the discrepancy between the medical diagnosis recorded on Kathleen Murray's death certificate and her actual mental state when creating her last will and testament. Murray died in March 2024, and her death certificate stated she had suffered from dementia for two years prior. However, her executors and solicitor maintained that she never received a formal diagnosis of dementia and retained full mental competence when she instructed her lawyer in May 2022. The probate officer initially refused to grant probate without a sworn statement from a medical professional confirming that Murray had the required mental capacity at the time the will was executed. This requirement created a legal stalemate because the general practitioner who examined Murray days before the will was signed refused to provide such a statement, citing confusion during that specific appointment.

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Stakeholder Positions and HSE Records Refusal

The executors of the estate, Murray's nieces Bríd Kirwan and Margo Smyth, argued that the deceased was fully aware of her circumstances and intentionally chose to benefit her extended family. They contended that Murray only attended a single appointment with the doctor who certified dementia as a cause of death, and that she was confused during that brief encounter. Their argument was further complicated by a refusal from the Health Service Executive to release Murray's medical records, even after a Freedom of Information request was submitted. The HSE cited that the will had not yet been admitted to probate and that releasing the records was not a matter of public interest. Judge Stack noted that this refusal potentially denied the court access to crucial evidence that could have clarified Murray's medical history and the validity of the dementia claim.

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Detailed Solicitor Evidence Proves Mental Competence

Despite the lack of medical documentation, the court relied heavily on the detailed attendance notes kept by Murray's solicitor to establish her testamentary capacity. The solicitor met with Murray at her home on Friar's Walk in Dunmore, Co Galway, on May 17, 2022, to take instructions, and returned on May 27, 2022, to execute the will. Judge Stack found that these notes demonstrated Murray knew she owned her house and had money in the bank. Although she exhibited some frailties, such as being unable to name all thirteen beneficiaries immediately, she knew which family members belonged to her extended family and whether they visited her. The judge concluded that Murray was able to identify her assets, choose between her nieces and nephews, and determine the extent of their benefits, satisfying the legal threshold for capacity.

Impact on Probate Procedures and Public Interest

The ruling serves as a critical precedent for how courts should interpret dementia diagnoses on death certificates in the context of probate applications. Judge Siobhan Stack indicated that the identification of dementia on a death certificate must be placed in proper context and does not automatically negate testamentary capacity. She expressed a non-binding view that the HSE decision-maker failed to consider the countervailing public interest in releasing medical information to ensure relevant evidence is before the court. The judge emphasized that admitting valid wills to probate is a significant public interest that should weigh heavily against strict bureaucratic refusals. Consequently, the 2022 will dividing the estate among the thirteen nieces and nephews was formally admitted to probate, resolving the legal uncertainty surrounding the distribution of the assets.