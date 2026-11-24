The High Court will hear a motion to set aside default judgments against three parties linked to the Creeslough explosion. Aine Flanagan seeks damages for the deaths of her partner and daughter in the 2022 tragedy.

The High Court is scheduled to review a critical legal application next month concerning the aftermath of the Creeslough explosion. The court will hear arguments regarding an attempt to set aside judgments that were previously granted in default of appearance against three distinct parties. These judgments relate to civil actions brought by Aine Flanagan, a woman who lost her partner and five-year-old daughter in the tragedy four years ago.

Legal Mechanism for Setting Aside Judgments

Default of appearance occurs when a defendant fails to acknowledge legal proceedings or indicate an intention to defend them. In such cases, the court may grant judgment without hearing the defendant's side. The current application seeks to overturn these judgments, allowing the defendants to formally enter the legal process. This procedure is significant as it represents the first time the High Court is addressing the legal mechanisms for compensation related to the impact of the tragedy on the victims' families.

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Flanagan has initiated this legal action to seek compensation for nervous shock and for the deaths of her partner and daughter. She is also suing on behalf of the Flanagan and Garwe families. The High Court had previously established a timeline for the assessment of damages against the three named parties. The upcoming hearing will determine whether the default judgments remain in force or if the case proceeds to a full review of liability and damages.

Defendants and Their Legal Representation

The three parties facing these legal challenges are Vivo Shell Ltd, Daniel and Annette Lafferty, and Lafferty's Supermarket and apartments. Vivo Shell Ltd operates offices in Creeslough, County Donegal, and supplies petrol and gas products. Daniel and Annette Lafferty owned the premises on Main Street in Creeslough, which included the Applegreen petrol station. Lafferty's Supermarket and apartments was the specific location where the explosion occurred.

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Shane Costelloe, the counsel representing the three defendants, appeared at the High Court on Tuesday to argue for a delay. He requested that the motion to set aside the judgments be postponed to January, stating that the proposed December 8th date was too tight. Costelloe indicated that there were sticky legal points requiring written legal submissions, which would need additional time to prepare adequately.

Damien Keaney, the counsel for Aine Flanagan, opposed the delay. He argued that the motion and the cases for the assessment of damages should be listed for the December 8th date as originally planned. Judge Paul Coffey agreed with Keaney's position, confirming that the hearing will proceed in December. This decision ensures that the legal process moves forward without further administrative delays, allowing the families to pursue their claims for compensation.

Broader Impact and Victim Accounts

The explosion in the Donegal village on October 7th, 2022, resulted in the deaths of four men, three women, and three children. The victims ranged in age from five to 59 years old. Aine Flanagan's partner, Robert Garwe, died along with their daughter, Shauna. Flanagan has sued nine different parties in total, including Duntally Woods Apartments Owners' Management Company, Applegreen Ltd with head offices in Dublin, and the Commission for Regulation of Utilities.

In her claim for nervous shock, Flanagan stated she was in her kitchen when she heard a loud and extensive explosion. She had sent Robert and Shauna to the shop, causing her great fear and shock that they had been harmed. Her trauma was confirmed when she visited the site and learned of their deaths. Flanagan continues to suffer from the shock and is continually reminded of her loss and the trauma of the event.

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Families and relatives of those killed and injured have already filed numerous lawsuits. More than 20 cases, mainly involving personal injury and nervous shock, are expected to come before the High Court next year. This wave of litigation highlights the ongoing legal and emotional challenges faced by the community. The outcome of the December hearing will set a precedent for how default judgments are handled in these complex civil claims.