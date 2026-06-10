High Court told that anyone subject to an adverse public administrative decision should be informed of reasons

A young woman has been granted permission at the High Court to challenge a refusal of her job application to be a member of a certain organization due to vetting reasons. Her legal team argues that she should be informed of the reasons behind the refusal, as it is a breach of her constitutional rights to discriminate based on a blood connection for which she has neither responsibility nor control.

A young woman has been granted permission at the High Court to challenge a refusal of her job application to be a member of a certain organization due to vetting reasons .

The woman submitted that a formal appeal was lodged against the refusal in December 2025, which included an admission that her father's cousin had criminal convictions and that this was a concern for her, as it could have been a factor in the refusal. She said she had minimal contact with her father and did not have further contact with her paternal family, was an independent person of 'good character and integrity' with no convictions, nor any pending, who was also employed and in a structured daily routine.

She said she was notified by phone last January by a chief superintendent that he was satisfied that procedures employed in the initial refusal were 'correct' although the refusal decision was 'not due to her'. During that conversation, the court has been told, despite the applicant's requests, the concerns about her 'sphere of influence' could not be released under GDPR concerns.

Her legal team submits that it is a breach of her constitutional rights to discriminate based on a blood connection for which she has neither responsibility nor control. Monahan submitted to Judge Conleth Bradley that any person subject to an adverse public administrative decision should be adequately informed of the reasons underpinning it, and that it is incumbent on decision makers to 'at least' disclose the essential rationale so it could be properly challenged.

Monahan submitted that a person who may be adversely affected by a public law decision is entitled to be informed of the evidence which might adversely affect his client's interests. He said his client was informed of 'multiple people' that gave rise to concerns regarding her suitability to be a garda, but she was not provided with substantive information regarding the identity or nature of those people in her 'sphere of influence'.

Counsel said that this alleged failure by the force to provide requested information prevented his client from meaningfully understanding, or responding to, either the initial job refusal or any subsequent challenge, which amounted to a 'name-only appeal', depriving her of fair procedures. The High Court has been told that a formal appeal was lodged against the refusal in December 2025, which included an admission that her father's cousin had criminal convictions and that this was a concern for her, as it could have been a factor in the refusal.

The woman's legal team argues that she should be informed of the reasons behind the refusal, as it is a breach of her constitutional rights to discriminate based on a blood connection for which she has neither responsibility nor control. Monahan submitted that any person subject to an adverse public administrative decision should be adequately informed of the reasons underpinning it, and that it is incumbent on decision makers to 'at least' disclose the essential rationale so it could be properly challenged





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High Court Job Application Vetting Reasons Constitutional Rights Blood Connection

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