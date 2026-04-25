High Forest Fire Risk: Public Urged to Exercise Caution

An orange high forest fire risk rating is in place across Ireland until Monday, prompting authorities to warn the public against lighting fires or using barbecues due to extremely dry conditions. Recent fires in Carlow and Kilkenny have strained emergency services and highlighted the potential for rapid fire spread.

A heightened risk of forest fire s is currently affecting Ireland , with an orange high forest fire risk rating in effect until Monday. Authorities are strongly advising the public to exercise extreme caution and refrain from any activities that could potentially ignite a blaze.

This includes avoiding open fires, barbecues, and ensuring the responsible disposal of smoking materials, particularly in areas characterized by exceptionally dry land and vegetation. The recent incidents, including fires in the Raheendarragh area on Mount Leinster and in south Kilkenny, underscore the seriousness of the situation and the potential for rapid fire spread. This marks the third time this week that fire crews have been dispatched to combat wildfires, placing a significant strain on emergency resources.

The fires in Raheendarragh, located on Mount Leinster, and the gorse fire near The Rower in Co Kilkenny, highlight the vulnerability of the landscape under current conditions. The Kilkenny Fire Service reported that the blaze near The Rower took almost six hours to extinguish, demonstrating the challenges faced by firefighters in containing these rapidly spreading fires.

A spokesperson for Carlow Fire and Rescue emphasized the detrimental effects of these fires, stating they not only damage local habitats but also divert crucial fire service resources away from urban areas, potentially impacting response times to other emergencies. The dry conditions, coupled with evening winds, are creating an environment where fires can escalate quickly and cover vast areas.

The spokesperson further explained that the speed at which these fires spread is a major concern, making containment efforts significantly more difficult. Fire services nationwide are experiencing a surge in call-outs related to gorse fires, indicating a widespread problem exacerbated by the prolonged dry spell. The impact on wildlife, particularly ground-nesting birds whose habitats are being destroyed, is also a significant concern. The current situation is compounded by the forecast for warmer temperatures.

Met Éireann predicts temperatures reaching up to 21 degrees Celsius on Saturday, with the warmest conditions expected in the east and light winds. While seemingly pleasant, these warmer temperatures and dry conditions further increase the risk of ignition and rapid fire spread. Kilkenny Fire Service noted that this time of year consistently brings a high volume of gorse fire incidents, placing a considerable burden on emergency services.

The destruction caused by these fires extends beyond the immediate loss of vegetation, having a devastating impact on the natural environment and biodiversity. The repeated call-outs are stretching resources thin, and the public’s cooperation in preventing fires is crucial. Responsible behavior, such as avoiding open flames and properly disposing of smoking materials, is paramount in mitigating the risk and protecting both property and the environment.

The ongoing situation serves as a stark reminder of the importance of fire prevention and the potential consequences of negligence during periods of heightened fire risk. The authorities are urging everyone to remain vigilant and prioritize safety in the coming days





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Forest Fire Fire Risk Ireland Carlow Kilkenny Emergency Services Weather Dry Conditions Fire Prevention Met Éireann

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