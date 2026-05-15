High-Profile Figure Comes Out in Bombshell Interview, Admits to Double Life and Separation from Longtime Wife

A well-known individual opens up about his bisexuality, marital infidelity, and substance use in a candid interview, revealing that his marriage ended after two decades. He discusses emotional turmoil, public fallout, and his journey toward self-acceptance.

In a bombshell interview with The Hard Shoulder on Newstalk on Friday, a high-profile figure openly acknowledged his sexuality and confessed to living a double life behind the facade of his decades-long marriage.

The individual confirmed over the weekend that he and his wife had separated in October after two decades together. This revelation comes amidst ongoing investigations by gardaí into the unauthorized leak of a private audio recording involving him. The recording allegedly contained sensitive discussions about his sexuality, infidelity, drug use, and other personal struggles. During an interview with Ciara Kelly, he admitted that the recent fallout had profoundly affected both his family and himself, causing emotional turmoil.

They're all hurting at different levels in different ways, he explained, noting the presence of anger, regret, and a wide range of complex emotions stemming from this situation. I'm absolutely remorseful and regretful for any of the hurt I've caused to the people I love in pursuing my truth or living my truth, he said, adding that he does not seek forgiveness but hopes for acceptance.

When questioned about what he would say to his wife if she were listening, he responded, I can't undo the wrongs I've done. I can't change the past. I can only look ahead and in order for me to survive, in order for me to have a life, I have to tell the truth. He further discussed how he had rationalized his infidelity, arguing that his actions were not affairs because they were anonymous encounters.

There was a yearning of the real me. I knew every day I walked in life I was not the real me. I was trapped within my own creation, within my own body of lies, within my own bubble that I created, and that was a big part of it, he explained.

He also addressed the absence of guilt regarding his marriage, revealing that he had disclosed his bisexual history to his wife very early in their relationship, noting that she was aware of his past experiences. Additionally, he admitted to using alcohol and substances as a coping mechanism for his internal struggles. It was across a broad spectrum of prescription medication, illegal substances, and alcohol, he confessed. All of the above, I dabbled with





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