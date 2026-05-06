High-Profile Irish Football Figures Call for Boycott of Nations League Matches Against Israel

A group of prominent Irish football players and figures have signed an open letter urging the Football Association of Ireland to boycott upcoming Uefa Nations League fixtures against Israel, citing alleged violations of Uefa and Fifa statutes and humanitarian concerns in Palestine. The FAI has resisted the call, warning of potential repercussions, but the signatories argue that the humanitarian crisis must take precedence over sporting considerations.

Several high-profile figures within Irish football have penned an open letter urging the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) to boycott Ireland’s Uefa Nations League fixtures against Israel later this year.

The letter, issued by the Stop The Game group, has been endorsed by numerous captains and prominent players from League of Ireland clubs, including Roberto Lopes of Shamrock Rovers, Dawson Devoy of Bohemians, Joe Redmond of St Patrick’s Athletic, and Pádraig Amond of Waterford. The signatories highlight Israel’s alleged violations of Uefa and Fifa statutes, particularly concerning Israeli teams playing on occupied Palestinian lands, as well as accusations of apartheid and genocide.

The FAI has so far resisted these calls, citing Uefa regulations that mandate participation in the matches. Failure to comply, the FAI warns, could lead to relegation in the Nations League, a drop in Ireland’s world ranking, and diminished chances of qualifying for future tournaments. Roberto Lopes, chairman of the Professional Footballers Association of Ireland (PFAI), emphasized the need for action. We have to stop the game, Lopes stated.

As players and fans, our instinct is to compete, but we must consider the broader humanitarian crisis in Palestine. The loss of life there must take precedence over sporting considerations. Ireland has a chance to lead by example and take a stand when others won’t. We must be courageous enough to say enough is enough.

We can’t remain silent. Other League of Ireland players who signed the letter include Greg Bolger of Cork City, Sean Boyd of Shelbourne, Brendan Clarke of Athlone Town, and Conor Kearns of Dundalk. The appeal has also garnered support from notable figures beyond the football world, such as musician Christy Moore, members of the bands Fontaines DC and Kneecap, musician Paul Weller, actor Stephen Rea, and singer Mary Coughlan.

Last year, the FAI passed a motion at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) advocating for Israel’s suspension from Uefa competitions. While Uefa acknowledged the motion, they did not act on it. Fifa subsequently fined the Israel Football Association for breaches of their anti-discrimination code but stopped short of suspending them, citing the unresolved legal status of the occupied West Bank under international law. The Palestine Football Association has since escalated the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Ireland is scheduled to face Israel away from home, likely at a neutral venue, on 27 September, followed by a home match in Dublin on 4 October. The open letter, addressed to the FAI, underscores the responsibility of Irish fans and the football community to uphold human rights.

It calls on the FAI to refuse participation in the scheduled Uefa Nations League games against Israel, citing breaches of Uefa and Fifa statutes regarding Israeli teams playing on occupied Palestinian lands and the ongoing system of apartheid and acts of genocide. The letter emphasizes that Ireland should not remain silent in the face of such crimes, even in the name of football.

It urges the FAI to respect the mandate from its members, who overwhelmingly voted last November to call for Israel’s suspension from Uefa competitions. The signatories believe that by taking a stand, the FAI can demonstrate leadership and courage, setting an example for the world. The letter concludes by drawing a parallel to the Dunnes Stores workers who protested against South African apartheid, suggesting that the FAI’s actions could be similarly celebrated by future generations of Irish people





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Irish Football Uefa Nations League Israel Boycott Palestine Humanitarian Crisis

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