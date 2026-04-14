Historic Georgian Residence on Dublin's Fitzwilliam Street Upper Hits the Market

A meticulously preserved Georgian townhouse on Fitzwilliam Street Upper in Dublin, with a rich history and modern updates, is now for sale, offering a unique blend of historical elegance and contemporary luxury.

The stately Georgian buildings lining Dublin ’s Fitzwilliam Street Upper house a diverse array of businesses, from dental practices and post-production companies to law firms and the Italian Institute of Culture. However, number 25 stands apart, one of the few residences on the street that has remained a private home since its construction around 1819-1820 by Richard Williamson, a prominent Dublin merchant and manufacturer. This particular property has a rich history, having been home to Judge James Murnaghan, an art aficionado, and his wife Alice for a considerable part of the 20th century. When the property was put up for auction in 1999, The Irish Times reported that the late owners' collection of old master paintings, which had previously been stolen and later recovered, was also slated for sale, described by the auctioneer as “the most important house contents sale in Dublin for the past decade.” This juxtaposition perfectly encapsulates the essence of old Dublin meeting its modern counterpart, where the timeless Georgian architecture of Fitzwilliam Street and its central square coexist with the presence of tech companies and contemporary offices.

Number 25 Fitzwilliam Street Upper, currently on the market, embodies this harmonious blend of historic charm and modern luxury. The four-story-over-basement townhouse, purchased in 2015 for €3 million, as per the Property Price Register, has undergone a sensitive renovation by its previous owner, further enhanced by the current owners' modernizations. The current owners have added a contemporary kitchen that now occupies a spacious reception room overlooking the rear garden on the first floor. Now that the owners' children have moved out, they are looking to sell this central slice of Georgian Dublin. The home is now on the market with a view to showcasing its impeccable history. A 1999 article in this paper described entering the home as “like stepping back in time,” a sentiment that continues to resonate today. Spanning 555sq m (5,975sq ft), the house boasts generous room proportions enhanced by high ceilings, elaborate ceiling cornicing, marble fireplaces, restored wooden floors, and expansive sash windows. These windows offer a glimpse into the past, evoking images of horse-drawn carriages traversing the city. The entrance hall, accessed through a columned and arched fanlight-framed doorway characteristic of the era, features granite flooring.

Inside, the ground floor comprises two interconnected reception rooms, one with a large sash window facing the street and the other with an even larger window framing the garden. Currently staged for sale, the walls are decorated with vibrant paintings by Wicklow artist Lucy Doyle. Adjacent to the reception rooms is a small “butler’s kitchen,” which previously served as the main kitchen. The garden, accessible via stairs, is enclosed by stone walls and features a lawn surrounded by mature trees and planting, along with a patio designed to capture the sun. A second patio, located down a set of steps, now boasts an eye-catching MC Escher-inspired mural of the city, created by Lucretia Moroni, whose trompe l’oeil murals are also found in New York’s Central Park. The lower level, accessed by a rustic stone staircase, once housed staff quarters and the kitchen, and has been transformed into a self-contained living area with its own entrance. Remnants of the building's past are still visible, such as the original service bells in the hallway and the original cast iron stove, now a decorative element in what is now a living/dining space. A modern kitchen with bespoke plywood fittings, as well as a wine cellar are also located here. Two bedrooms and a bathroom add to the potential of this space. Up on the first floor landing, the selling agent has cleverly designated it a reading area because of the light from the windows and lantern roof light. The first floor also contains the study. The current owners spent most of their time here, including the piano nobile with its view of the street, and the kitchen/breakfast room that offers a window seat overlooking the garden. The spacious main bedroom is located on the second floor with its luxurious bathroom at the rear complete with a free-standing bath and large step-in shower.





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Dublin Georgian Architecture Real Estate Luxury Homes Fitzwilliam Street Upper

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Leitrim Stuns Sligo, Dublin and Westmeath Advance in Football ChampionshipsLeitrim upsets Sligo in the Connacht Senior Football Championship, setting up a semi-final clash with Galway. Dublin is set to face Wicklow in the Leinster SFC, while Westmeath comfortably defeats Longford to secure a quarter-final against Meath.

Read more »

The Curious Case of Dr. Achmet Borumborad: A Georgian Dublin DeceptionThis article explores the extraordinary story of William Cairns, an Irish imposter who, as Dr. Achmet Borumborad, captivated 18th-century Dublin society by posing as a Turkish physician. It details his rise to prominence, the cultural context that enabled his deception, and the eventual exposure that led to his downfall. The narrative unveils not only the individual's story but also sheds light on the societal fascination with the Ottoman Empire, the political climate of the time, and the enduring legacy of the scandal.

Read more »

Wicklow's Dominant Performance Fuels Championship Ambitions, Aims to Challenge DublinWicklow secured a convincing victory against Carlow, fueled by strong performances from key players and a resilient team spirit. The win sets a positive tone for their upcoming championship matches, especially their encounter with Dublin, reflecting the team's determination and strategic depth.

Read more »

Fuel Protesters Cleared from Dublin Street as Government Announces Further Price CutsGardaí cleared fuel protesters from O'Connell Street after government announced further cuts to fuel prices and deferred a carbon tax increase. Protesters, largely composed of disparate local groups, are dissatisfied with the measures, considering them insufficient to meet their demands for lower fuel prices. Key figures express concerns over the scale of the reductions and the potential for continued protests targeting major infrastructure.

Read more »

Facial Recognition Trial on Dublin-Holyhead Ferry Raises Questions About Effectiveness and PrivacyA pilot program using facial recognition technology on the Dublin-Holyhead ferry route has yielded no matches to watchlists, leading to questions about the technology's effectiveness and sparking privacy concerns. Despite this, two arrests were made. This follows previous trials in the UK, highlighting issues of accuracy, bias, and the potential for overreach as the technology expands.

Read more »

Fuel Protests: Gardaí Clear Dublin's O'Connell Street, but Disruptions ContinueGardaí have cleared the main protest sites in Dublin, however, disruptions and delays persist on key national routes due to ongoing fuel protests across Ireland.

Read more »