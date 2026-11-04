Historic Lime Kiln Transformed Into Castle-Style Home in Kilmeedy

A unique 1824 lime kiln in Co Limerick has been rebuilt into a 486sq m family home. List price is 795,000 euros with five bedrooms and castle features in woodland setting.

A historic lime kiln dating back to 1824 in Kilmeedy, Co Limerick, has been converted into a grand family residence. The property, named Heathfield, was originally constructed to support the building of the neighboring Heathfield House, which remains standing approximately a quarter of a mile away. The current owners purchased the crumbling woodland site more than two decades ago and chose to preserve the original structure as the centerpiece of their new home.

Castle Architecture Meets Modern Living

Heathfield combines Gothic-style architectural elements with high-standard modern amenities. The exterior presents a blend of castle and cottage aesthetics, featuring detailed stonework that unifies the design. Inside, the home offers 486 square meters of living space, including five bedrooms and four en suite bathrooms. Key features include 2.7-meter-tall doorways, curved stone walls, and a spiral staircase leading to a castellated rooftop terrace.

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Interior Design and Practical Features

The ground floor centers around a dramatic circular hallway with the staircase at its core. An open-plan kitchen, renovated in recent years, includes a large island and a walk-in pantry. This area connects to a living space with a fireplace and double doors leading to railway sleeper steps. Stone corridors provide access to various rooms, while stainless steel skirting boards and travertine marble flooring ensure low maintenance.

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Landscaping and Outdoor Spaces

The property sits within Ballinruane Woods on 0.33 hectares of landscaped ground. The owners have managed the surrounding trees to maintain a balance between woodland privacy and home maintenance. The rooftop terrace includes a built-in barbecue and a putting green, offering views of the starry night sky. The site also features forest walks and a turreted feature that enhances the castle-like atmosphere.

Market Listing and Owner Relocation

Heathfield is now on the market with a guide price of 795,000 euros. The sale is handled by joint agents Sherry Fitzgerald Country Homes and Sherry Fitzgerald O'Leary Kinsella. The owners are moving on because their daughter is in college, making the large home unnecessary for them. As a builder, the owner is eager to take on a smaller personal project, while hoping a family will utilize every inch of the unique property.