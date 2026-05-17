Historical Irish Women's Rugby Victory

Irish women's rugby secured an extraordinary victory, scoring eight tries in their historic match against Scotland. The appointment as team captain was Erin King, and the day was described as a coronation day.

Murray Kinsella Reports from the Aviva Stadium Ireland 54 Scotland 5 On a largely sunny Dublin afternoon a group wearing sparkling crowns called for Ireland captain Erin King with a tribute, resulting in a coronation day for Irish women's rugby.

They showcased maximum ruthlessness on their home patch, crushing Scotland 8-try in front of a remarkable crowd. Ireland gave a reason for fans to cheer, but the energy from the stands was more than mere exciting. This event in Dublin demonstrated a performance of monumental dominance as Ireland progressed since their previous lows





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