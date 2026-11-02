History Behind Senior County Football Championship Cups

Explore the origins of every GAA senior football cup, from the Padraig MacNamee Cup in Antrim to the Conlon Cup in Carlow, revealing the leaders and legends who define these historic trophies.

With the recent season concluding and all silverware distributed to the county champions, the focus shifts to the historical significance of these trophies. Each of the senior county football championship cups carries a distinct name honoring a pivotal figure in the Gaelic Athletic Association's history. These awards serve as the central focus for Monday Clubs, gravesides, and dinner dances across the country for the entire year.

Ulster Championship Cup Origins

The Padraig MacNamee Cup in Antrim is named after a former GAA President who served from 1938 to 1943. MacNamee hailed from Forkhill in Armagh and joined the Antrim county board early in his career. He taught at St Patrick's School in Holywood, where the local club Naomh Pól plays in Páirc Mac Con Midhe, located in Down. His most notable action as President was expelling Irish President Dr Douglas Hyde from GAA patronage after Hyde attended an international soccer match.

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In Armagh, the Gerry Fagan Cup honors a Clann Éireann player who captained the Lurgan club to county titles in 1954 and 1963. Fagan played extensively for the county team and later served as Armagh county secretary while also refereeing matches. The county renamed their championship in his honor in 1995, shortly after his death.

The Oliver Plunkett Cup in Cavan is named for the canonized former Primate of All Ireland who was famously hanged. The cup itself was donated in 1931 by Fr Henry Plunkett, who ministered in Belfast and Ballymoney before moving to California. Although the original cup was decommissioned in 1984, it was reinstated for use in 2004 and remains the current trophy.

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Derry's John McLaughlin Cup recognizes a schoolteacher originally from Donegal who moved to Faughanvale. He helped form the local club in 1933 and was known as 'The Master.' The Faughanvale club grounds are named after him. McLaughlin served as the county board chairman for nearly two decades before his sudden death at age 64.

The Dr Maguire Cup in Donegal is sponsored by Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure and RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta. It honors Canon Edward Maguire, the first President of the Donegal county board when it formed in October 1905. He also served as the President of the Old Seminary in Letterkenny.

Down's Frank O'Hare Cup honors a prominent Mayobridge GAA member who was a shopkeeper and a driving force in stimulating interest in Down GAA during the early 1900s. O'Hare donated a cup in 1906, which is the same silverware played for today. Fermanagh's New York Cup originated from a 1950 tournament among new clubs Cashel, Ederney, and Kinawley. The Fermanagh Men's Association in New York donated the original ornate cup, which was replaced by a chalice-style trophy in 1998.

Leinster and Further Ulster Honors

Monaghan's Mick Duffy Cup honors a county board chairman who served for an astonishing 21 years between 1951 and 1972. His son Páraic Duffy later took the same role and served as Director-General of the GAA for a decade. The O'Neill Cup in Tyrone has been contested since 1904. The O'Neill County Cup was purchased by the county board in 1926 for £20 and four shillings. It was later rededicated to Paddy O'Neill, who served as county secretary for 26 years.

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In Carlow, the Conlon Cup follows a clear succession plan. The Haughney Memorial Cup was replaced by the Fr Lawler Cup in 1955. By the 1984 GAA Centenary, a new trophy called the Conlon Cup was presented to celebrate Patrick J Conlon. Conlon founded The Nationalist and Leinster Times, which later became The Carlow Nationalist.

Dublin's Clery Cup was funded and named after the famous department store on O'Connell Street, which employed many workers from rural and GAA backgrounds. The trophy has also been known as the Evening Herald Cup during sponsorship periods. Kildare's Dermot Bourke Cup honors a headmaster in Broadford who revived the GAA in the area in the early 1950s. Bourke played for 34 years and lined out for Kildare in the 1930s.