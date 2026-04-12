Holly Humberstone on Cruel World, Double Standards, and Embracing Authenticity

Holly Humberstone discusses her new album 'Cruel World', the challenges of the music industry, and the double standards she feels female artists face.

Holly Humberstone reflects on her journey through the music industry, from her eerie childhood in a crumbling Lincolnshire house to opening for Taylor Swift. The singer, whose new album Cruel World delves into dark and gothic themes, discusses the challenges and double standards faced by women in the industry.

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Humberstone's early life, marked by a fascination with Brothers Grimm fairy tales and a spooky home environment, deeply influenced her artistic vision. She reminisces about her upbringing in a house outside of Grantham with her three sisters, where they raised each other. This led to a unique perspective that she brings to her music.<\/p>

The dark and unsettling imagery, inspired by her family home, resonates throughout her music, as seen in the video for her lead single, To Love Somebody, and the overall aesthetic of Cruel World, which she developed with her sister Eleri and creative director Silken Weinberg. The video features a vampiric presence, reflective of Humberstone’s childhood memories.<\/p>

Her career trajectory accelerated rapidly after being discovered by the BBC while still in school, with a slot at Glastonbury and a Brit rising-star award. She later toured with Lewis Capaldi and achieved a UK top-five hit.<\/p>

Humberstone speaks candidly about the pressure to conform to certain expectations, particularly the emphasis on appearance for female artists, which she feels is not as strong for their male counterparts. She mentions the frequent comparisons and criticisms leveled at female artists. Humberstone’s journey reflects her experiences with the music industry, where she feels women are often held to higher and different standards than men. She also talks about the pressures she feels coming from the outside as she grew up with her three sisters and they are very supportive of each other. Her early experiences within the education system also contributed to the challenges she faced. Now she says she is comfortable talking about the hurdles she overcame. She notes that the constant judgment and comparisons make it difficult to be an authentic artist.<\/p>

Humberstone's creative vision extends beyond the music itself, encompassing a carefully curated aesthetic in collaboration with her sister and Silken Weinberg. The singer finds inspiration in her childhood memories and the world around her, creating an atmosphere that is both personal and theatrical. She describes the carefully curated aesthetic as “artisanal goth”. She highlights the difficulty of navigating public perception, especially the tendency for people to compare and criticize female artists' work.<\/p>

Despite the industry’s challenges, Humberstone continues to create authentic music, maintaining a strong connection to her personal experiences. The challenges have not stopped her from achieving success. The constant pressure of conforming to appearance and dealing with hateful comments from social media is not going to stop her from creating her art. She embraces her individuality and her ability to put herself in the creative world.<\/p>





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