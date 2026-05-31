Holocaust survivor and educator Tomi Reichental passes away

Tomi Reichental, a Holocaust survivor and educator, has passed away at the age of 87. He dedicated his life to teaching new generations about the evil of the Holocaust and was recognized for his work by the Irish government.

Tomi Reichental , a Holocaust survivor who dedicated his life to teaching new generations about the evil of the Holocaust, has passed away. Born in what is now Slovakia in 1935, Reichental and his family went into hiding after the Nazi invasion of Czechoslovakia in 1938/1939.

They were taken to Bergen-Belsen, a concentration camp in Germany, in 1944, where he survived until being liberated one year later, though 30 members of his family were killed in the Holocaust. Reichental's story was featured in a 2008 documentary, Till the Tenth Generation, by Emmy award-winning film director Gerry Gregg, which brought him international recognition.

He subsequently wrote an autobiography, I Was a Boy in Belsen, and went on to campaign in memory of Holocaust victims, speaking at schools, clubs and conferences to over 100,000 students. Taoiseach Micheál Martin paid tribute to Reichental, describing him as 'one of Ireland's most remarkable voices of remembrance, education and humanity'.

Reichental's legacy extends beyond his own experiences, as he dedicated his later life to ensuring that future generations would learn from the Holocaust and understand the dangers of hatred, prejudice and indifference. He shared his testimony with students, communities and audiences across Ireland, touching countless lives with his honesty, dignity, and unwavering belief in the importance of memory and reconciliation. Reichental's contribution to Holocaust education and to the fight against anti-Semitism and racism leaves a lasting legacy.

He will be remembered as a teacher, a witness, and a cherished member of Irish society





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tomi Reichental Holocaust Survivor Holocaust Education Anti-Semitism Racism

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Irish Government Avoids Sanctions on FAI Over Israel Match Boycott CallsTaoiseach Micheal Martin says not seeking legal advice on potential FAI sanctions for not playing Israel; emphasises avoiding self-damage despite opposition to Gaza genocide.

Read more »

James Lowe set to leave Leinster and Irish rugby this summerThe 33-year-old was offered a new deal but is expected to depart at the end of the season.

Read more »

Hammerson strikes €45m deal to secure full ownership of Ilac CentreUK retail property giant to acquire 50% stake held by scheme’s original developer, Irish Life

Read more »

Irish Police Launch Nationwide Road Safety Operation Over Bank Holiday WeekendPolice launched a week‑long traffic enforcement campaign on Thursday, targeting speeders and alcohol‑driven drivers and reminding motorists, cyclists and pedestrians of essential safety rules.

Read more »