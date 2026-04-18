Home of the Year Finale Nears as Ten Houses Vie for Top Spot

The competition heats up as Home of the Year reveals its ten finalists, with a unique golden key twist this season. From renovated Dublin brick houses to a Galway turret and a sustainable newbuild, these homes showcase diverse styles and personal stories.

The Home of the Year competition has narrowed down its contenders, with ten exceptional properties now set to vie for the prestigious title in next week's grand finale. The final spot was secured on Tuesday evening, joining nine other remarkable homes that have captivated the judges and progressed through the series. This year's competition introduced a unique twist: each judge was empowered with a single golden key, a special privilege allowing them to fast-track one runner-up from any previous episode directly into the final round. The ultimate winner will be revealed next week, culminating in the announcement of who will claim this year's coveted trophy.

Among the finalists is the vibrant Dublin residence of Finbarr and Gareth. This two-storey brick house has undergone a meticulous, multi-stage renovation over the past few years, with Finbarr spearheading the design vision. Through their combined hard work and the invaluable assistance of online tutorials, the couple has cultivated a living space that radiates color, personality, and a sense of relaxation, perfectly mirroring their individual passions and identities.

In Galway, Laoise resides in a distinctive turret-style home. The property is designed with an inverted layout, featuring the kitchen and dining areas on the upper floor to maximize the breathtaking views, while the two bedrooms are situated downstairs. Laoise undertook a comprehensive renovation upon moving in, gutting the building to its core, preserving only the original internal doors and fireplace, transforming it into a habitable dwelling.

Robert and Grace, with their two children, have extended their Dublin home to accommodate their growing family. The original property had a side area where the front door was located and an oversized shed dominating the garden. By removing the shed and extending the house to the boundary wall, they not only gained valuable internal space but also a significantly larger back garden. Grace describes the interior design as refined, timeless, and subtly luxurious.

In County Kildare, Lorcan and Adrian built their dream home in 2005 on family land. Drawing inspiration from two traditional farm buildings, they collaborated with their architect to craft a truly unique space that reflects their personal journey. The house showcases an eclectic fusion of masculine and classic elements, influenced by their travels and deeply held passions.

Architect Áine designed a striking newbuild in her local area, boasting an A1 energy rating. Features like an exhaust air heat pump, PV solar panels, and underfloor heating on the ground floor highlight its sustainability. The brick-built contemporary design offers a modern interpretation of the surrounding 1930s redbrick terraces. The house was strategically built on a side garden plot, with extensive design efforts focused on maximizing the site's potential and ensuring abundant sunlight throughout the day.

Mike and Steve, accompanied by their dog Finley, share a home in County Kildare. They purchased their new build in 2022 and had extensive plans, including readying kitchen installers, even before the sale was finalized. Since moving in, they have dramatically transformed the house, introducing new light fittings, doors, and panelling, alongside a professionally landscaped front and back garden.

In the heart of Dublin city, Karen and Paul have revitalized an apartment. While the apartment was move-in ready when Karen first acquired it, she felt it needed a contemporary update. The couple has since created an open-plan layout, fostering a strong sense of space and seamless flow.

Tara's home in County Down is a former gate lodge that had been uninhabited for over three decades before her extensive renovation. The cottage lacked running water and electricity, and its ceiling was on the brink of collapse. After a complete gutting, the building has been reborn as a cozy sanctuary, blending traditional charm with playful, contemporary elements.

Marie and Jo, along with their daughter Emily, reside in a 20-year-old detached neo-Georgian house in West Cork. Although structurally sound when they purchased it, all rooms required renovation to align with their personal style. The family took on the entire renovation themselves, meticulously designing every aspect of the property. Their interiors are a captivating mix of classical aesthetics and artisanal touches, beautifully complemented by Marie's original artwork.

Toni and Fionán's County Kerry home, built in 2023, is the culmination of their dedicated efforts. The couple has invested significant time and energy into creating a dwelling that serves as a central hub for their family and friends. The house features an open-plan, free-flowing design with a warm and contemporary ambiance, incorporating design details inspired by their shared experiences of travel and collaboration





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