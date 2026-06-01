Homeowner Paints Swimming Pool Emerald Green to Exact Petty Revenge on Complaining Neighbour

A homeowner in a residential area has sparked a heated reaction from his neighbour after deciding to paint his swimming pool emerald green. The neighbour had previously complained about the pool's neglected state, but the homeowner had been in the process of getting the chemicals sorted. The council officer inspected the pool and was satisfied with the homeowner's efforts, but the neighbour continued to complain, claiming that the green pool was against the law.

A homeowner in a residential area decided to paint his swimming pool emerald green , sparking a heated reaction from his neighbour who complained about the colour.

The neighbour had previously complained about the pool's neglected state, but the homeowner had been in the process of getting the chemicals sorted. A council officer inspected the pool and was satisfied with the homeowner's efforts.

However, the neighbour continued to complain, claiming that the green pool was against the law. The homeowner, who has always wanted a green pool, decided to take the neighbour's complaints to heart and have the pool painted green. The neighbour threatened to 'fix' the pool themselves and send some 'friends' over to make sure they got the message, but the homeowner had already installed security cameras and reported the incident to the police.

The police officer and a lawyer confirmed that there is no law against a green pool, and the homeowner is now enjoying his new emerald green pool





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Homeowner Swimming Pool Emerald Green Complaining Neighbour Petty Revenge

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