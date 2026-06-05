Hopes of June Heatwave Grow as Temperatures Set to Rise

Met Eireann's latest update suggests a notable shift in conditions, with temperatures climbing to 25C and above-average temperatures expected for at least a week. However, there is increasing uncertainty in the trend for this week, with potential for high pressure to remain nearby or decline slightly to allow more frequent rain or showers over Ireland.

Hopes of a June heatwave are growing as weather maps continue to show temperatures climbing to 25C and Met Eireann pointing to a notable shift in conditions.

Current projections show temperatures beginning to climb from next Friday, June 12, and remaining well above average for at least a week. Some weather models are indicating widespread highs in the mid 20s, with temperatures potentially reaching 25C on several days between mid and late June. Met Eireann has dropped its biggest hint yet that warmer weather could be on the way.

In an update issued today, the national forecaster said there is increasing potential for high pressure to build close to Ireland during the week of June 15 to June 21, which may bring more settled conditions than previously. Rainfall amounts will be slightly below average across the country, with longer dry spells likely to develop. Temperatures will rise to above average nationwide.

However, there is increasing uncertainty in the trend for this week, with potential for high pressure to remain nearby, or high pressure to decline slightly to allow more frequent rain or showers over Ireland. Precipitation amounts will be close to or slightly below average, and temperatures will return closer to normal generally, but may remain above normal in parts of the north and east.

Last month, Ireland recorded its hottest May day on record when Shannon Airport reached 30.6C on May 26. The previous May record was 28.4C, recorded in Ardfert, Co Kerry, on May 31, 1997. Despite that remarkable spell of weather, it did not meet Met Eireann's official heatwave criteria. For this weekend, the national forecaster said a cloudy and wet start to Saturday for most with spot flooding is expected, with further outbreaks of rain occurring, still heavy in places.

A clearance to mostly dry conditions with sunny spells will move into the Southwest and West early in the morning, very gradually extending elsewhere. While rain will ease off across the North and East, it will remain dull and damp with patchy rain persisting until later. Some drizzle will arrive in western counties in the evening.

Again cool for early summer with highest temperatures of 13C to 17C. Cyclonic variable winds will be fresh for a time in the East and South, with just moderate westerly winds following for the afternoon and evening. Saturday night will bring a good deal of cloud overall, with rain and drizzle, mainly for the southwest, west and northwest. It'll hold mostly dry elsewhere, with some clear spells for a time.

Lowest temperatures of 10C to 13C in mostly moderate southerly winds, fresh to strong in western coastal parts. Cloudy in all areas Sunday with outbreaks of rain becoming widespread from the west through the morning, some of it heavy. Brighter conditions with sunshine and showers, will move into western and northwestern parts during the afternoon, and slowly extend elsewhere.

Some of the showers may turn heavy later, especially in the northwest, while it'll stay cloudy and wet well into the evening in the east and southeast. Highest temperatures of 14C to 18C in moderate to fresh southwest winds. Sunday night will bring a mix of clear spells and showers, with most of the showers in the west and north, some heavy. Lowest temperatures of 7C to 10C in mostly moderate southwest to west winds





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