Hoplite secures $5.5 million funding to simplify cloud AI coding agents. The Irish-founded startup empowers teams with robust infrastructure, processing 824 billion tokens.

Hoplite, an Irish-founded software start-up, has successfully raised $5.5 million (€5 million) to expand its platform. This investment supports the development of tools that allow developers to run artificial intelligence coding agents in the cloud with significantly reduced complexity. The funding comes as the company aims to democratize access to advanced AI infrastructure for teams of all sizes.

Hoplite Platform Simplifies AI Agent Infrastructure

The core function of Hoplite is to provide a streamlined environment for running AI coding agents. While these agents can operate around the clock in the cloud, establishing the necessary setup typically requires substantial time and dedicated staff resources. Hoplite eliminates this friction by allowing developers to connect their existing code and utilize their current setups to run agents on demand. Co-founder and chief executive Ryan Morrissey emphasized that while AI models are now capable, the surrounding infrastructure for setup and management remains a critical gap. The company provides the version of this infrastructure that just works, giving small teams the same leverage previously available only to large corporations.

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Founders and Key Backers Fuel Expansion Efforts

The start-up was established earlier this year by former University of Limerick students Ryan Morrissey and Bence Redmond. The funding round received strong support from prominent industry figures and institutions, including Y Combinator, Stripe co-founders John and Patrick Collison, Fin co-founder Des Traynor, Relational Capital, Upside Ventures, and Theo Browne of T3 Chat. This diverse group of investors recognizes the transformative potential of the technology. The newly raised capital will be allocated to grow Hoplite's engineering team and accelerate the rollout of the product to a broader user base, ensuring the platform can handle increasing demand.

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Significant User Growth Validates Market Demand

Hoplite has already demonstrated substantial traction in the market, with its agents processing 824 billion tokens from 18,000 users. This volume of activity underscores the growing reliance on AI to assist in software development workflows. John Collison, a co-founder of Stripe and one of the investors, noted that AI is fundamentally changing how software is developed. He highlighted that Ryan Morrissey and Bence Redmond are at the forefront of this shift. The high token count indicates that developers are actively using these agents for real-world tasks, validating the need for the infrastructure solutions Hoplite provides.

Strategic Origins and Future Roadmap

The origins of Hoplite are rooted in the educational programs at the University of Limerick, where Morrissey and Redmond met while studying a Stripe-backed immersive software engineering course. They eventually left the course to participate in Y Combinator's summer 2026 programme, a move that helped shape the company's trajectory. Hoplite currently operates from offices in San Francisco and Dublin, positioning itself at the intersection of major technology hubs. The company's focus remains on enabling very small teams to build sophisticated software using AI agents, bridging the gap between individual developer capabilities and enterprise-grade resources.