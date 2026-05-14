Horse Racing Ireland's Amber O'Grady on Daily Routines, Work-Life Balance, and Racing's Magical Touch

Amber O'Grady, a sports marketing and sponsorship professional, shares her experiences working in the Ownership department of Horse Racing Ireland. She discusses her daily routines, work-life balance, and the magical feeling of bringing people together through racing.

Amber O'Grady, working in the Ownership department of Horse Racing Ireland, shares her daily routines, work-life balance , and the magical feeling of bringing people together through racing.

She discusses her background in sports marketing and sponsorship, her role in the Ownership department, and her approach to work-life balance. O'Grady also mentions her morning routine, including exercise, hot water and lemon, and a supplement called Sisterly. She highlights the importance of exercise in maintaining her energy levels throughout the day.

Additionally, she discusses her meditation practice and the flexibility of her work schedule in the racing industry





image_magazine / 🏆 17. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Horse Racing Amber O'grady Ownership Department Retention And Acquisition Of Racehorse Owners Customer Relations Marketing The Concept Of Racehorse Ownership Introducing New People To The Sport Bringing People Together To Enjoy Racing Work-Life Balance Morning Routine Exercise Hot Water And Lemon Supplement Meditation Flexible Work Schedule

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Galway Betor Shocks Racing World with €40,000 Six-Horse Jackpot WinA County Galway punter defies astronomical odds by correctly predicting six consecutive winners in Ireland and the UK, turning a modest €20 bet into a life-changing €40,084.69 windfall thanks to a run of extraordinary luck and favorable odds enhancements.

Read more »

Horse never seen before on racecourse wins at 100/1 aged six for Irish farmerThe dairy farmer and his family had a win to remember

Read more »

Ireland sport boycotts and IsraelTrusted journalism since 1859

Read more »

Ireland Weather: Ireland Could See Its Warmest Spell of 2026 With a Potential Mini-HeatwaveMet Eireann, Ireland's Meteorological Service, has predicted a mini heatwave in Ireland starting from May 19, with temperatures reaching as high as 22C.

Read more »