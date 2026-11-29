The failure of Horse Sport Ireland's rescue plan creates immediate risks for equine passport issuance, 40 jobs, and team funding as the state considers direct intervention.

The sudden collapse of Horse Sport Ireland (HSI) has triggered an urgent crisis within the Irish equestrian sector, threatening the continuity of critical administrative functions and financial stability. The state-funded governing body, which oversees all equestrian sports except thoroughbred racing, failed to secure a rescue package last week. This failure stems from the breakdown of negotiations with proposed investor Dermod Dwyer, who demanded operational control that government departments refused to grant.

Critical Risks to Equine Passports and 40 Jobs

The most immediate operational threat concerns the issuance of equine passports, which are essential identity documents for the smooth functioning of the horse sports sector. Without HSI, the mechanism for producing these papers is currently at risk, potentially disrupting the entire industry. Additionally, forty employees will lose their jobs as the organization ceases operations, creating significant uncertainty for staff and local economies. Further financial instability looms for competitive teams, as funding for Ireland's show jumping and eventing squads could be interrupted. The collapse also places in limbo a proposed contract to run a National Equine Breeding Service. This contract was intended to underpin the future finances of HSI and support the broader agricultural economy.

Also read Sam Prendergast Named Man of the Match as Ireland Defeat Australia

Dermod Dwyer Demands Control in Failed Rescue Deal

The rescue package put together by a court-appointed examiner fell apart last week because Dermod Dwyer insisted on controlling the organization. This demand represented a hard line for the departments of Agriculture and Sport, which provide eighty percent of HSI's ten million euro annual budget. The government maintained that it would not fund a sporting organization it did not control, regardless of the economic benefits.

Although the Minister for Agriculture appoints five of the nine directors, effectively giving the state control over the body, Dwyer's proposed solution would have seen new investors appoint a majority and take over management. The government viewed this as unacceptable, even though it would not amount to full privatization due to the company's corporate structure.

Advertisement

Government Must Decide on State Control and Funding Burden

The situation arises because HSI could not fund the costs of defending legal actions alleging it received illegal State aid and abused its dominant position in the market for registering sport horses. The sector is now in a predicament that requires immediate intervention from the Irish government. The state must decide whether to maintain control of whatever entities fill the gap created by the demise of HSI.

While it is reasonable for the government to maintain control, it will have to accept the burden of funding the sector moving forward. This approach differs from models in other sports like the GAA, soccer, and rugby, where state funding does not imply direct control. However, the economic importance of the horse breeding industry makes direct state oversight more complex and necessary in this specific case.