Horse Sport Ireland is set to enter liquidation, but the Olympic Federation of Ireland says showjumping and eventing teams should still compete at LA 2028.

Horse Sport Ireland (HSI), the national governing body for showjumping, dressage and eventing in Ireland, is set to enter liquidation, Agriculture Minister Martin Heydon confirmed in a statement. The decision follows the conclusion of the High Court examinership process. Sinn Féin TD for Kildare South Shónagh Ní Raghallaigh warned on Wednesday that the closure could jeopardise Ireland's participation in equestrian events at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

The 42 understands that Irish showjumping and eventing teams, which qualified for LA 2028 in August at the FEI World Championships in Aachen, should still be able to compete. The Olympic Federation of Ireland said it recognises that the situation is difficult for HSI and everyone involved, and it sincerely hopes a resolution can be found.

Also read Horse Sport Ireland CEO Warns Minister of Imminent Liquidation in Open Letter

How the Liquidation Affects Irish Olympic Qualification

The Olympic Federation of Ireland said it remains confident that the liquidation will not affect athletes' and riders' preparations for LA 2028 or their participation at the Olympic Games. In practical terms, the federation's position is that the teams which qualified in Aachen are not affected by the HSI situation.

HSI went bust earlier this year on foot of various legal bills. In August, it was given the protection of the High Court after an interim examiner was appointed at the request of its directors, who hoped to save the organisation. It was revealed on Wednesday that HSI was facing imminent liquidation, and the announcement later confirmed the news.

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Calls for Greater Autonomy for Individual Disciplines

The 42 understands that the individual equestrian disciplines want more autonomy over how their sports are run. They do not see the necessity for a larger umbrella group such as Horse Sport Ireland to oversee them. This would include having control over their own high performance units.

The positions of the parties differ in emphasis. Ní Raghallaigh focused on the risk to Ireland's Olympic participation, while the Olympic Federation of Ireland focused on protecting athletes' and riders' preparations. Heydon said he was very disappointed by the news and that his first thoughts are with the employees of HSI. The disciplines' push for independence stands apart from the umbrella structure that HSI provided.

Staff Impact and Next Steps for Irish Equestrian Sport

As of August, HSI employed 47 people full time. Heydon said his first thoughts are with those employees as the organisation moves into liquidation. For staff, the outcome is an immediate change in employment at the national governing body.

For riders and teams, the key near-term question is whether the Olympic pathway remains unchanged. The Olympic Federation of Ireland has said it expects no impact on athletes' and riders' preparations for LA 2028. The qualification secured in August at the FEI World Championships in Aachen is the central reference point for the showjumping and eventing teams as the Games approach.