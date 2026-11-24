Horse Sport Ireland employees protest outside Minister Martin Heydon's office to secure a vital contract, warning that company liquidation would cost taxpayers €5m and disrupt services for 10,000 annual horse passports.

Horse Sport Ireland staff members are staging a protest to prevent the collapse of the organization, a move they argue is essential to preserve their employment and maintain critical national equestrian infrastructure. The 40 employees of the private limited company intend to demonstrate outside the Newbridge, Co Kildare offices of Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon to urge the immediate signing of a contract that would render the entity financially viable.

Core Details of the Contract Dispute

Horse Sport Ireland holds two primary contracts with the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine, one of which is for the operation of the national stud book and the issuance of more than 10,000 equine passports annually. The second contract covers the delivery of national breeding services, a segment that includes grants administered directly to sport horse breeders and producers across the island. The organization asserts that it successfully won the latest tender for these national breeding services, with an offer issued by the Department in recent weeks.

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Despite this progress, the formal execution of the contract has not yet been signed by the Department, a delay that Horse Sport Ireland identifies as the immediate trigger for their current crisis. The company entered High Court examination on August 24th last, a legal status that places the organization under the protection of the court while it attempts to restructure. Staff members state that the signing of the outstanding contract is the single most vital step required to ensure the organization's survival and future operational viability.

Stakeholder Positions and Organizational Structure

Horse Sport Ireland serves as the all-island governing body for equestrian sport, operating as a limited company established in 2006 by the then Minister for Sport John O'Donoghue. The entity is not a State-owned company, but the Minister for Agriculture, in consultation with the Minister for Sport, appoints five of the nine directors on the board. This structure gives the government significant oversight while maintaining the company's private legal status, a distinction that complicates direct state bailouts without formal contractual agreements.

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In addition to state contracts, Horse Sport Ireland receives funding from Sport Ireland to support its high-performance program, which ranges from youth development levels up to the Olympic Games. The staff delivered a letter to the Minister's office on Monday, November 23rd, expressing grave concern about the timeline for action. The letter emphasizes that the consequences for the wider equine sector would be immediate and far-reaching if the organization were forced into liquidation due to the unsigned contract.

Impact on Passports and Child Safeguarding

The cessation of Horse Sport Ireland's operations would result in the immediate stoppage of all statutory horse passporting services, affecting more than 10,000 transactions each year. This halt would particularly impact the over 1,400 foal passports whose Marking Charts have not yet been returned by breeders, creating a significant administrative backlog. The breach of service would also severely disrupt child safeguarding systems, as the organization administers Garda vetting for young people involved in equestrian activities.

If the organization enters liquidation, youth equestrian activities would likely be suspended for several months. This disruption would force the re-registration of more than 4,000 individuals who are currently vetted through Horse Sport Ireland via alternative arrangements. The loss of these coordinated safeguarding mechanisms poses a substantial risk to the safety protocols that govern youth participation in the sport, a factor cited as a major concern by the staff in their appeal to the government.

Economic Consequences and Next Steps

The potential liquidation of Horse Sport Ireland carries a heavy economic price tag, with an estimated cost of €5m to the taxpayer. The organization plays a central role in equine sport governance and the regulation of a sport horse sector estimated to be worth €1 billion per annum to the economy. This sector is linked to 14,000 jobs, primarily based in rural areas, meaning that the collapse of the governing body would have ripple effects throughout the agricultural and sporting communities.

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Staff members warned that if their urgent request to meet the Minister was not adhered to, they would commence a peaceful protest outside the constituency office in Newbridge, Co Kildare, on Tuesday morning. They argue that immediate government intervention is required to prevent serious and lasting damage to breeders, owners, producers, and businesses that depend on the services provided by the organization. The protest serves as a last-ditch appeal to resolve the contractual deadlock before the organization faces insolvency.