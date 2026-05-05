Hotel Developments Planned for Dublin

Plans are underway for two significant hotel projects in Dublin, one in Rathmines and another already approved in Beresford Street, adding hundreds of bedrooms to the city’s accommodation capacity.

Plans are progressing for significant hotel developments in Dublin , with two major projects recently receiving or preparing for consideration by Dublin City Council. Giocoso UC intends to submit plans to extend and renovate an existing aparthotel located at 121-125 Lower Rathmines Road, Rathmines , Dublin 6.

The proposed expansion involves adding 157 new bedrooms to the existing 66, resulting in a total of 223 bedrooms within a six-storey structure, including a lower ground floor. This project will necessitate the demolition of 4,218 square metres of existing floor space, alongside the refurbishment of 2,332 square metres, ultimately creating a total floor area of 7,626 square metres. This development signals a substantial investment in the Rathmines area and a clear response to anticipated demand for accommodation.

The plans are currently being prepared for submission to the Dublin City Council for review and approval, with a formal planning notice expected to be issued shortly. The project aims to modernize the existing aparthotel while significantly increasing its capacity to cater to a growing number of visitors to the city. The design and scope of the refurbishment will be crucial in ensuring the development integrates seamlessly with the surrounding urban landscape and meets the required planning standards.

The successful completion of this project will contribute to the overall tourism infrastructure of Dublin and provide additional economic benefits to the local community. The developers are confident that the proposed expansion will be a valuable asset to the Rathmines area, offering high-quality accommodation and contributing to the vibrancy of the neighborhood.

The planning application will be subject to public consultation, allowing local residents and stakeholders to voice their opinions and concerns before a final decision is made by the Dublin City Council. The developers are committed to engaging with the community throughout the planning process and addressing any legitimate concerns that may arise. The project represents a significant opportunity to enhance the tourism offering in Dublin and create new employment opportunities in the hospitality sector.

The proposed six-storey structure is designed to be in keeping with the character of the surrounding area, while also providing modern and comfortable accommodation for guests. The refurbishment of the existing building will ensure that it meets contemporary standards of energy efficiency and sustainability.

Meanwhile, Dublin City Council has already granted planning permission for a separate, larger hotel development at Beresford Street, Dublin 7. This project, led by Balmoral Land Beresford Ltd, will see the construction of a 267-bedroom hotel as part of a broader mixed-use scheme. The planned structure will reach a height of 12 storeys and will also incorporate 191 apartments, alongside the creation of a new public plaza at the junction of Mary’s Lane and George’s Hill.

This development represents a significant investment in the Beresford Street area and is expected to transform the local landscape. Despite objections from local residents and Presentation Primary School, the council approved the project, citing its alignment with government policies promoting high-density residential and employment development on underutilized brownfield sites.

Lorraine Hession, principal of Presentation Primary School, expressed concerns about potential overlooking from the proposed building, highlighting child protection and safeguarding issues, as well as a loss of privacy for pupils and staff. Local resident Anthony Lynam also voiced concerns about the saturation of hotels in the area, pointing to recent new hotel developments.

However, the council concluded that the project’s benefits, including increased housing and employment opportunities, outweighed these concerns. The decision underscores the council’s commitment to maximizing the use of urban land and promoting sustainable development. The 12-storey height was deemed appropriate for the site and area, allowing for a higher density of development that will efficiently utilize scarce zoned and serviced urban land.

The inclusion of a new public plaza is also seen as a positive addition to the area, providing a valuable amenity for local residents and visitors. The project is expected to generate significant economic activity in the Beresford Street area, creating new jobs and attracting investment. The development will also contribute to the overall housing supply in Dublin, helping to address the city’s ongoing housing crisis.

The council’s decision to approve the project demonstrates its commitment to supporting economic growth and creating a vibrant and sustainable urban environment. These two developments, while distinct in their scale and location, both reflect a growing confidence in the Dublin tourism and hospitality sectors. The approval of the Beresford Street project, despite local opposition, highlights the council’s willingness to prioritize strategic development goals, such as increasing housing supply and promoting economic growth.

The pending application for the Rathmines Road project further demonstrates the continued interest of investors in expanding Dublin’s hotel capacity. The combined impact of these projects is expected to be significant, adding hundreds of new hotel rooms to the city’s inventory and creating numerous employment opportunities.

However, the concerns raised by local residents and school officials regarding overlooking and the saturation of hotels in certain areas underscore the importance of careful planning and community engagement. It is crucial that developers work closely with local stakeholders to address any legitimate concerns and ensure that new developments are integrated seamlessly into the existing urban fabric.

The Dublin City Council will play a key role in ensuring that these projects are developed in a sustainable and responsible manner, balancing the needs of developers, residents, and the wider community. The ongoing growth of the tourism and hospitality sectors in Dublin presents both opportunities and challenges, and it is essential that these are addressed proactively through effective planning and collaboration.

The success of these projects will depend on the ability of all stakeholders to work together to create a vibrant and sustainable urban environment that benefits everyone. The future of Dublin’s tourism and hospitality sectors is bright, but it is important to ensure that growth is managed in a way that is both economically and socially responsible





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hotel Dublin Planning Permission Tourism Development Rathmines Beresford Street Accommodation Investment Construction

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

This European capital is perfect for a city break - but it's even dearer than DublinRSVP journalist Áine Kenny took a trip to Vienna with family back in January – here are all her recommendations for the 'City of Music', from where to eat and the sights to see

Read more »

Galway, Tyrone, Dublin and Waterford Secure Football Championship VictoriesRoundup of recent results in the TG4 Gaelic Football Senior Championships, including wins for Galway over Mayo, Tyrone over Donegal, Dublin over Kildare, Waterford over Cork, and Kerry over Tipperary. Also includes news of a hurling evolution and unrelated news items.

Read more »

Dublin city needs more terraces and pedestrianised streetsTrusted journalism since 1859

Read more »

What will €500,000 buy in Kenmare and Dublin 6?Trusted journalism since 1859

Read more »

Dublin taking nothing for granted as 'massive carrot' dangled in front of themDublin defeated Louth over the weekend

Read more »

Jeffrey Donaldson Trial to Proceed as Planned, Medical Evidence Pending for WifeThe trial of former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson on historic sex offences is expected to go ahead on May 26th. A court heard further medical evidence is awaited regarding the fitness of his wife, Eleanor Donaldson, to stand trial. The cases against both defendants could potentially proceed in parallel.

Read more »