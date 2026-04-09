Housing Crisis Crippling Teachers and Pupils, INTO Conference Hears

The INTO conference highlighted the severe impact of the housing crisis on both teachers and pupils, with discussions focusing on the challenges faced by families and educators in finding and affording suitable housing. The conference speakers shared personal stories and emphasized the need for urgent action and increased support for teachers and pupils caught in the housing crunch.

The ongoing housing crisis is significantly impacting both teachers and pupils, as highlighted at the INTO conference. Mark Candon of St Laurence O’Toole’s CBS in North Wall shared insights gleaned from Zoom classes during the Covid-19 pandemic, providing a glimpse into the living conditions of students, many of whom are from migrant families residing in temporary accommodation.

He recounted witnessing a room occupied by seven people, drawing parallels to social challenges documented a century ago. Candon emphasized the detrimental effects of such circumstances on children's development, noting that some may spend extended periods indoors, lacking the space and opportunities for physical and social engagement unless actively supported. The school attempts to mitigate these issues by encouraging participation in after-school clubs, which foster connections with peers and promote overall well-being. However, the transient nature of some families, particularly international protection applicants, and relocation due to factors like school availability or employment, lead to lengthy commutes for students, adding to their difficulties. The school's city center location has historically aided in attracting teachers due to accessibility, yet teachers are increasingly forced to live in outer suburbs because of the affordability crisis.\The housing crisis also affects teachers' personal lives and professional well-being, as was highlighted at the conference. While the city center location of St Laurence O’Toole’s CBS has traditionally attracted teachers, the rising cost of living has forced many educators to live further afield, in areas such as Rush, Lusk, Clonsilla, and Celbridge. These locations, while offering more affordable housing, necessitate longer commutes. Candon noted a shift in the landscape, as newly qualified teachers are no longer able to establish themselves in Dublin for a few years due to the exorbitant rents. The situation faced by Eilis Flannelly, a teacher at St Fiachra’s, Beaumont, reflects the challenges. She and her husband are only able to afford to live in Marino because they purchased their home a decade ago and due to her husband's better-paying job. She pointed out that the current value of their home has almost doubled in the same period, making it completely unsustainable for teachers on a teacher’s wage to even contemplate living in an urban center like Dublin. Despite earning approximately €70,000, Flannelly feels that, after paying for expenses, they are not well-off, highlighting the critical dependence on her husband's income to maintain their current living arrangements. The conference also heard teachers speaking of the pressure to live far from Dublin with many going to Mayo or Laois to buy a house.\The INTO conference saw the widespread recognition of the housing crisis's profound impact on teachers and students, prompting urgent calls for action. A motion was overwhelmingly passed urging trade unions to increase their efforts in advocating for housing solutions. The Minister for Housing admitted that meeting the target of building 41,000 homes this year would be “challenging”. The conference also heard stories of extreme hardship, such as a five-year-old pupil who had lived in a hotel room for three years. The conference discussions emphasized that the housing crisis is affecting teachers' ability to live near the school, making it harder to attract and retain staff. The pressure on teachers is such that it would push them out of the city and force them to make difficult choices about their careers and homes. The discussion underscores the complex and multi-faceted effects of the housing crisis, which necessitates urgent intervention to ensure that teachers and pupils can thrive and access the necessities of modern life





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