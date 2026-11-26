Houthi militants expand control along the Red Sea coast, threatening vital shipping routes as Yemeni government forces struggle against internal divisions and military setbacks in the ongoing civil conflict.

Since the civil war in Yemen reignited earlier this year, Houthi fighters have consistently maintained the military upper hand against the nation's beleaguered government. This dominance persists despite the government's declaration of a major counter-offensive last month, which was supported by Saudi warplanes conducting bombing campaigns across the country. The conflict has escalated significantly, raising alarms about regional stability and international trade security.

Houthi Tactics and Strategic Gains

Houthi combatants have continued to seize territory by exploiting deep internal divisions within the government's own military ranks. Analysts observe that the militia has racked up a series of tactical victories, effectively outmaneuvering state forces. Their advance has been particularly devastating along Yemen's entire Red Sea coastline, including areas overlooking the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. This narrow maritime passage is a critical artery for global commerce, with approximately ten percent of worldwide shipping passing through it.

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The strategic importance of these gains was highlighted in September when Houthi forces executed a lightning advance to seize territory beside the strait. This move grants Iran and its regional allies, including the Houthis, the ability to threaten maritime traffic on both sides of the Arabian Peninsula. By controlling these chokepoints, the militia has significantly increased its leverage over international supply chains and energy transport.

Humanitarian Crisis and Civilian Toll

The human cost of this renewed intensity is starkly visible in Aden, the provisional capital of the Yemeni government. Tens of thousands of displaced persons have sought refuge in the city, overwhelming local infrastructure. At Aboud Military Hospital, the wounded arrive in a steady stream, with patients suffering from bandaged limbs and shrapnel wounds filling wards. Corridors are crowded with lanky soldiers groaning in pain, while medical staff struggle to cope with severe shortages of beds and essential supplies.

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Aref Al-Da'eri, who heads the hospital's medical services department, stated that the last two months have been the worst in recent years. He predicted that more injured people and bad news are forthcoming as the fighting intensifies. According to the World Health Organisation, more than 2,200 people have been killed and nearly 350,000 displaced since August. Both sides have been accused of targeting civilians, with the Yemeni government alleging Houthi shelling and the Houthis reporting hundreds of civilian deaths from Saudi-led bombing raids.

Geopolitical Implications and Saudi Involvement

The conflict has profound geopolitical implications, with experts warning that a continued Houthi expansion could result in an Iran-backed pariah state on the Red Sea. Saudi Arabia remains deeply involved, not only backing the Yemeni government but also engaging in a parallel battle against the militia. Riyadh faces near-daily Houthi missile and drone attacks targeting energy facilities, airports, and the financial district in the capital. A recent strike on a Riyadh skyscraper injured eleven people, according to Saudi authorities.

Despite these pressures, Col Majed al-Nuzaili, a spokesperson for the Yemeni military, told reporters that the government is not in as dire a position as external reports suggest. He emphasized that the priority is to hold Aden, guard the strait, end the siege of Taiz, and maintain pressure on every front. The government claims it has resolved internal command issues, asserting that every unit now operates under a single joint operations room with clearly defined sectors.

Future Outlook and Military Realities

However, analysts remain skeptical of the government's ability to turn the tide. Baraa Shiban, a specialist at the Royal United Services Institute in London, noted that the government was overconfident and underestimated Houthi planning. He argued that the current aim is merely to contain the militia's advance rather than reverse it. The Yemeni government forces have largely disintegrated into a fragmented coalition of warlords, ill-equipped to counter a unified Houthi force that has honed its combat skills over years of grinding warfare.

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The Houthi militia has also surrounded the major city of Taiz and advanced within a few dozen kilometers of Aden. While the Yemeni government issued a statement to the New York Times claiming it is pushing back forcefully and aims to retake the Red Sea coast and restore state institutions, analysts describe these goals as unrealistic for the present moment. The predicament lies in the Houthis having successfully turned a decade-long conflict to their benefit, leaving the government to fight a difficult war of attrition against a determined and strategically positioned enemy.