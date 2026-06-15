How Group Fitness Events Are Revolutionizing Hybrid Training for All Levels

Hybrid fitness events like Tryka and Hyrox are making strength and cardio training more accessible and motivating. This article explores the surge in popularity, participant stories, and the inclusive philosophy behind these races.

The popularity of hybrid fitness training, which combines strength and cardio exercises, has surged in recent years, driven largely by the emergence of competitive group fitness events like Tryka and Hyrox .

These events package traditional gym routines into race formats that alternate between running and functional workouts, such as rowing, biking, sled pushes, and sled pulls. While hybrid training itself is not new, its packaging into structured competitions has broadened its appeal significantly over the past two decades, with CrossFit, founded in 2000, often cited as the pioneer.

Today, events like Tryka are attracting a diverse range of participants, from seasoned athletes to complete beginners, by emphasizing inclusivity and personal achievement over winning. For instance, Sarah O'Byrne, a clinical psychologist and mother of two from Dublin, started running only two months ago after a fellow gym member convinced her to enter a Tryka event.

She says the commitment to the event pushed her to train harder and start running for the first time, something she would never have done otherwise. Despite initial apprehension, she found running easier than expected and now plans to compete in the women's doubles at the RDS in July. O'Byrne's story illustrates how these events can motivate people to adopt new fitness habits and overcome personal challenges.

She began her fitness journey at DBK Fitness in Glasthule, starting with one-on-one coaching due to nervousness, but eventually joined group classes, which became a massive part of her routine. Even after being diagnosed with thyroid cancer in January 2024 and undergoing surgeries and radiotherapy, she returned to training in September of that year, losing 25.4kg and feeling fitter than before. Her experience highlights the psychological and physical benefits of setting fitness goals and participating in community events.

Tryka, founded by Brian Lee, co-founder of the healthy food chain Chopped, aims to create a less intimidating atmosphere compared to other hybrid events like Hyrox. Lee, who competed in Hyrox at a professional level, noticed a gap in the market for events that cater to a broader demographic, particularly women, who make up 65-70 percent of Tryka participants.

The name Tryka derives from building the concept around the trier, not the winner, with the ka added for a spiritual dimension of peace and harmony. The events feature 500m runs for most categories, half the distance of those in Hyrox, making them more accessible to recreational fitness enthusiasts. Lee and his wife Sinead, who serves as director of sports performance, aim to attract everyone from couch potatoes to seasoned veterans, targeting the 5k and mini-marathon crowd.

The upcoming fourth event in Dublin is expected to draw 20,000 people, including 9,500 participants, more than double the entry for their first event last October. This growth reflects a broader trend where fitness enthusiasts seek structured, competitive yet supportive environments to challenge themselves. Kieran Butler, a coach at DBK Fitness, notes that setting a goal like completing a fitness event adds accountability for each person.

He will participate in Tryka for the first time with 20 gym members, all making their debut. Butler observes that while children often push themselves into competitive sports, adults tend to shy away from such environments, but delving back into competition can be incredibly rewarding. The rise of hybrid fitness events demonstrates a shift in how people approach exercise, blending individual and community goals, and making fitness more engaging and sustainable.

As these events continue to evolve, they are likely to attract even more participants seeking a balanced, challenging, and social workout experience. The appeal of hybrid fitness events lies in their ability to combine the structure of a race with the camaraderie of group training. Unlike traditional gym workouts, which can become monotonous, these events provide a clear objective and a deadline, which can significantly boost motivation.

Participants often train for months in advance, incorporating running and strength work into their routines to prepare for the five-kilometer runs interspersed with functional exercises. This holistic approach not only improves physical fitness but also fosters mental resilience. For many, like Sarah O'Byrne, the journey is as important as the event itself, helping them overcome personal obstacles and build confidence.

The community aspect is also crucial; events like Tryka create a sense of belonging and shared purpose, reducing the intimidation factor that often deters people from competitive fitness. By focusing on participation rather than podium finishes, these events are democratizing fitness and encouraging a wider audience to embrace an active lifestyle.

As the industry grows, innovations in event formats and marketing will likely continue to expand the reach of hybrid training, making it a staple in the fitness landscape for years to come





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