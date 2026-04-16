How I Became A Wave's Debut Album: A Decade-Long Journey of Sonic Exploration and Collaborative Magic

Singer-songwriter Pat Carey's ambitious debut album, How I Became A Wave, is the culmination of ten years of dedication, featuring lush arrangements and a stellar cast of Irish musicians, exploring themes of artistic perseverance and the power of collaboration.

Years in the making, the self-titled debut album from How I Became A Wave , spearheaded by singer-songwriter Pat Carey , is a richly textured sonic tapestry. The nine-track collection is distinguished by its lush arrangements, prominently featuring strings and pedal steel, and boasts the contributions of some of Ireland’s most esteemed musicians. Adding another layer of sophistication, the string and piano arrangements were thoughtfully crafted by Cormac McCarthy of the RTÉ Concert Orchestra.

Pat Carey shared his long-held vision for this project, explaining that the idea for an album had been with him for nearly a decade. He articulated that from the inception of his songwriting journey, he was consciously building towards a cohesive body of work, rather than simply releasing individual songs. This ambitious endeavor, however, was not without its significant challenges. Carey candidly admitted that life often intervened, creating hurdles in the creative process and inevitably prolonging the album's development. The extended timeline, spanning ten years, was fraught with self-doubt. There were moments when he seriously questioned his ability to complete the project, viewing it as an unshakeable burden. Yet, with crucial support from a few key individuals, he managed to overcome these internal struggles. The persistent internal drive, the undeniable urge to bring this album to fruition, grew stronger over time, solidifying his resolve to see it through, no matter the obstacles. The album's intricate soundscape is a testament to the diverse pool of talent involved. Carey reflected on the distinct dynamics of working with collaborators compared to a traditional band setting. He described himself as a solo artist who relies heavily on collaboration, emphasizing the paramount importance of having a robust faith in the songs themselves. Simultaneously, he acknowledged the necessity of relinquishing some control and embracing openness, even quieting the inner perfectionist to allow others to contribute. For Carey, the most significant creative decision lies in selecting collaborators. He found that inviting these musicians into the process unlocked new dimensions, illuminating overlooked aspects of his compositions. Through their unique perspectives, he gained a deeper understanding of his own songs, discovering hidden nuances and previously unconsidered subtleties. This collaborative alchemy, where others shed light on his work, is what he considers truly valuable in his artistic evolution. In anticipation of the album's release, Pat Carey is embarking on a series of live performances throughout April. A notable event includes a full band concert at The Unitarian Church in Dublin. Carey discussed his evolving performance style, contrasting his earlier inclination for powerful, loud vocals with a newfound appreciation for a more intimate approach. He now finds greater impact in inviting the audience in, rather than projecting outwards. The current tour emphasizes this shift, with many performances designed to be subdued, even whisper-like at times. He believes these intimate settings foster a stronger sense of community among attendees, enhancing the overall concert experience. The debut self-titled album by How I Became A Wave is now accessible on all major streaming platforms and is also available as a limited edition gatefold vinyl. The full ensemble performance at The Unitarian Church in Dublin is scheduled for Friday, April 17th, with tickets accessible via singularartists.ie and ticketmaster.ie. For readers wishing to stay updated on similar exclusive content from the Irish Mirror, setting it as a preferred source on Google is recommended for immediate access to their top stories and must-read articles. Further details on how to do this can be found by clicking the provided link





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How I Became A Wave Pat Carey Debut Album Irish Music Collaboration

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