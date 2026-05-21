How reliable is AI chatbot news, and what are the risks?

AI chatbots are becoming increasingly popular for news consumption, but they can provide false information and are at risk of hallucination. Transparency over sourcing is lacking, allowing for potential manipulation of AI towards specific sources, posing risks of mass manipulation. Finding reliable sources of AI chatbot news remains challenging.

In one instance, ChatGPT left six names off the ballot when asked who was running in both byelections. AI chatbots are increasingly popular for getting news, but they can provide false information when essential voter information such as who was on the ballot and where to vote is incorrect.

AI chatbot sourcing relies mostly on Irish news organisations, but vary. Social media and unverified sources such as Wikipedia are also cited. AI hallucination risk has been flagged when AI can make up information or guess answers to please the user, and potential mass manipulation due to AI sourcing towards specific sources. AI chatbot transparency over sourcing is lacking, which can be manipulated towards specific sources without users knowing





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Artificial Intelligence Chatbot News Reliable Sources Transparency Mass Manipulation AI Hallucination AI Chatbot News AI Chatbot Sourcing AI Chatbot Authenticity AI Chatbot Transparency AI Chatbot Risk

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