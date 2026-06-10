How to Boost Fuel Efficiency: Use Your Car's Air Recirculation Button

Motorists can reduce fuel consumption by up to 10 percent by using the air recircuclation button, which lessens the load on the engine or battery. This simple adjustment is especially helpful amid rising fuel costs and economic pressure on households.

With rising fuel prices putting pressure on many household budgets, motorists are actively seeking simple methods to extend the range of their fuel tanks. Experts point to a little-known feature already present on most vehicle dashboards that can help: the air recirculation button.

Many drivers are unaware that operating the air conditioning system places additional strain on a car's engine, causing petrol and diesel vehicles to consume more fuel while it is active. This occurs because the system must draw air from outside, then heat or cool it to the set temperature before circulating it throughout the cabin.

However, there is a straightforward solution. Activating the air recirculation function causes the system to reuse the air already inside the vehicle rather than continuously pulling in fresh external air.

Consequently, the system requires less effort to achieve and maintain the desired temperature. The button typically displays an icon of a car with a curved arrow looping inside it and is usually located near the other climate controls. The same efficiency principle applies to electric vehicles; using recirculated air lessens the load on the battery and helps preserve driving range.

An industry spokesperson explained, "The compressor requires energy to run your vehicle's air conditioning system and so will use a small amount of fuel whenever the system is running. It could increase your fuel usage by as much as 10 percent, and the effects are particularly noticeable on short journeys. When you initially set off, the air con has to work hard to bring the internal temperature down to a comfortable level.

" They also advise drivers to consider their air conditioning usage habits if maximizing fuel economy is a priority: "Don't use your air conditioning unless you really have to as it uses engine power and therefore increases fuel consumption. This goes for heat as well as cooling, so try to dress for the weather, even inside your car, if fuel efficiency is a big concern.

" Separately, the government decided in April to postpone a planned increase in carbon tax that was originally scheduled for May, delaying the change until the Budget in October. For other fuels, including home heating oil, the rate of €63.50 per tonne had been due to rise to €71 before the increase was deferred.

This delay is expected to cost the Exchequer approximately €22 million in lost revenue and forms part of a broader package of measures valued at over €750 million, all aimed at alleviating rising energy costs linked to geopolitical instability, specifically referencing the conflict in Iran. The announcement followed a period of nationwide fuel protests, which featured blockades at critical infrastructure sites, highlighting public concerns over the cost of living and energy





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